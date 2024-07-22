Tell Me Lies season 2 release date and images: Lucy's new beau, a devilish addition, and more!
Hulu has been tight-lipped about Tell Me Lies season 2 since the show got renewed all the way back in November 2022. Fans of the series have been waiting on any news from the second season, and now we finally have it! The streamer has shared a release date, as well as some first-look images that have us very excited for what comes next.
Tell Me Lies season 2 premieres Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024 with the first two episodes on Hulu. They will be followed by one new release weekly until the finale. There's a total of 8 episodes this season, two shorter than season 1. But honestly, that doesn't bother me. I would rather have less episodes than feel like the story is playing out too long or there's too many filler episodes instead. This definitely works, I'm sure! The streamer has been super generous and also shared the official synopsis. Check it out below:
"Tell Me Lies Season 2 picks up as Lucy Albright and Stephen DeMarco return to college, not speaking after their dramatic breakup at the start of the summer. Yet while very much at odds, they find themselves in a new version of their addictive dynamic - which is as infuriating as it is inescapable. Meanwhile, the story expands deeper into the lives of Lucy and Stephen’s friend group, as the fallout from Season 1 impacts all of their lives in unexpected ways."
The second season sees the return of Grace Van Patten as Lucy, Jackson White as Stephen, Cat Missal as Bree, Spencer House as Wrigley, Sonia Mena as Pippa, Branden Cook as Evan, and Alicia Crowder as Diana. There's also two new faces - Tom Ellis as Oliver and Thomas Doherty as Leo. And we can see the cast and characters in the first-look images! Let's dive in!
Feast your eyes on the new Tell Me Lies season 2 images
Let's start with Lucy's love life this time around. As mentioned above, newcomer Doherty takes on the role of Leo. He seems to be her new beau, as the two are all smiles in the photo above. And honestly, Lucy deserves someone better than Stephan. But as the image of Lucy and Stephan above shows, as well as the season's description, they're not going to be able to stay away from each other. Is a love triangle in store?
Hello handsome devil! Lucifer star Tom Ellis has joined the cast of Tell Me Lies season 2 and I'm just out of my mind with excitement! Any role this man takes on, you know I'll be seated. Ellis plays Oliver, a professor at Baird College "whose tough love attitude makes him an intimidating presence that isn't apprecaited by all students," per Deadline. I'm very curious to see what he brings to the drama. The actor is going to be amazing! Plus, fun fact. Creator of the show Meaghan Oppenheimer is Ellis' wife in real life!
Next up are two couples who are seemingly going strong in the past. First up is Bree and Evan. If you remember by the end of the first season, Lucy and Evan hooked up in a big plot twist even though he was dating Bree at the time. And they've kept that secret to themselves. At least that's what I'm assuming since Bree and Evan are about to get married in the present. Will the secret come to light and ruin things for the happy couple?
Plus there's Stephen and Diana. Just like Lucy, it seems like these two can't stay away from each other either. And by the end of season 1, Stephen did go back to Diana and broke up with Lucy in a very rude way. Though the couple seems very serious in that first-look image. They look to be in a classroom. Perhaps getting a lesson from Professor Oliver?
The final two images released by Hulu, as we shared below, show Lucy, Bree, and Pippa enjoying a birthday, while the final one is Wrigley and Pippa. These are all such great first-looks into the new season that's bound to be as dramatic, maybe even more, than Tell Me Lies season 1. I'm ready!
Tell Me Lies season 2 premieres Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024 with the first two episodes on Hulu.