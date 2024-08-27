Tell Me Lies season 2 release date, Lucy and Stephen's "volatile dynamic," and more to know ahead of the premiere
With September right around the corner, that means there's a number of new shows and seasons coming to streaming. And thankfully, Tell Me Lies season 2 is on that list! Hulu has definitely kept us waiting long enough. The last time the series featured new episodes was back in October 2022.
Well, we're her now and we're ready to see what's in store for Lucy and Stephen, as well as the rest of the dramatic friend group. I'm sure there's lots of twists and turns coming our way. We have to be a bit more patient to find out how things play out, though we do have plenty of info about the new season ahead of its release.
Tell Me Lies season 2 release date
Tell Me Lies season 2 premieres Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024 with the first two episodes starting at 12 a.m. PT on Hulu. Following premiere day, one new installment will drop each week until the finale on Wednesday, Oct. 16. There's a total of 8 episodes to look forward to. We shared the episode release schedule below:
- Episode 1 - Sept. 4
- Episode 2 - Sept. 4
- Episode 3 - Sept. 11
- Episode 4 - Sept. 18
- Episode 5 - Sept. 25
- Episode 6 - Oct. 2
- Episode 7 - Oct. 9
- Episode 8 - Oct. 16
Release time by time zone
- West Coast: 12 a.m. PT
- East Coast: 3 a.m. ET
- Midwest: 2 a.m. CT
- Mountain: 1 a.m. MT
Lucy and Stephen are in "a new version of their volatile dynamic"
There's going to be no shortage of drama going into the second season it seems, and Lucy and Stephen's toxic romance will continue. Per the logline, "Lucy and Stephen return to college, at odds after their breakup and trapped in a new version of their volatile dynamic." And other than the main couple of the series, the friend group also has their own problems to deal with, some of which was teased and revealed by the end of season 1. Everyone will have something to face it seems.
Hulu has also shared the synopses for the first two episodes. Check them out below!
- Episode 1: "Lucy's back at Baird College for sophomore year, ready to start fresh and leave past mistakes behind her."
- Episode 2: "Bree's birthday takes an unexpected turn. Lucy's excited to focus on something new."
Cast: Who's new and returning?
Most of the main cast members from Tell Me Lies season 1 are returning. Of course that includes Grace Van Patten as Lucy and Jackson White as Stephen. The core friend group is also coming back to continue their stories.
There's also two exciting additions that I'm really looking forward to seeing how they're going to add a new element to the story. Those are the one and only devilish Tom Ellis as Oliver and Thomas Doherty as Leo.
The Lucifer actor takes on the role of a professor at Baird College "whose tough love attitude makes him an intimidating presence that isn't appreciated by all students,"per Deadline. And then Doherty, aka Leo, seems to be playing a new love interest for Lucy. Check out the full cast list below!
- Grace Van Patten as Lucy
- Jackson White as Stephen
- Cat Missal as Bree
- Spencer House as Wrigley
- Sonia Mena as Pippa
- Branden Cook as Evan
- Alicia Crowder as Diana
- Tom Ellis as Oliver (new)
- Thomas Doherty as Leo (new)
Tell Me Lies season 2 premieres Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024 with the first two episodes on Hulu.