The 10 most-watched shows on streaming: Presumed Innocent vs House of the Dragon
By Sandy C.
The Boys’ comeback to the No. 1 spot last week was admirable, we know the Amazon Prime Video series was not going to give up their spot that easily. However, the victory was short-lived. Apple TV+’s Presumed Innocent has taken over the top 10 as the most-watched show of the week (July 25-31). Are you curious to learn what other series made it to the top 10? Reelgood has the facts!
Reelgood has shared with Show Snob the top 10 most-watched streaming series from the week of July 25 through July 31. Unlike previous top 10 lists, this one is even more interesting because it features where current and recently ended shows have wrapped up the month. Check out the list below to see if any of your favorite series made it. After the list, we share our thoughts about how we believe the top 10 will look like next week.
The top 10 most-watched shows on streaming (July 25-31)
- Presumed Innocent on Apple TV+
- House of the Dragon on Max
- The Decameron on Netflix
- The Bear on Hulu
- Time Bandits on Apple TV+
- The Boys on Prime Video
- Those About to Die on Peacock
- Lady in the Lake on Peacock
- Evil on Paramount+
- Snowpiercer on AMC+
Remember, this list is accurate, but it was put together before the House of the Dragon season 2 finale aired on Max. That said, I’m sure the HBO hit series will take over when next week's list rolls around, claiming its throne at the No. 1 spot. In the meantime, Presumed Innocent very much deserves to be at the top of the list. You’re missing out on a great mystery if you’re not already watching.
Notably absent from this countdown, we have The Acolyte (Disney+), Cobra Kai (Netflix), and Sunny (Apple TV+). I’m not shocked that these three shows no longer appear on the list, they each had a good run based on their popularity and streamer. The next one to go I believe will be Those About to Die on Peacock and Evil on Paramount+. I'm actually surprised Those About to Die is still on the list. What are your predictions?
Again, I think we’ll see House of the Dragon at No. 1 next week due to its recent season 2 finale. What are you the most excited to watch this week? Are there any shows on the top 10 here that you are not already watching?