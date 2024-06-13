The Bear season 3 episodes: Who’s in, who’s out, and more to know
The Bear is ready to roar back to TV so here’s what you need to know about season 3 of the Emmy-award winning hit!
Some can debate if The Bear is a comedy or a drama. What can’t be argued is how the show has emerged from a cult critical fave to a massive hit that scored big time at the Emmys, the Golden Globes, the SAGs and more, including several Best Comedy Series awards.
Viewers have taken to this story of Carmy, a chef who moves back to Chicago following his brother's death and takes over the family sandwich shop. Carmy soon dreams of turning it into a fine restaurant and faces numerous challenges along the way. Now, their season is ready to hit and be better than ever. So here’s what to know about The Bear Season 3 ahead of its release!
When do new episodes come out?
Keeping up with the tradition of seasons 1 and 2, all 10 episodes of The Bear season 3 will drop on Thursday, June 27, 2024 at 12 a.m. PT/3 a.m. ET . It’s a departure from other streaming releases on Hulu, but it can also help generate buzz with fans binging on the entire season in one go. Per The Direct, here’s the episode titles:
- Episode 1: "Tomorrow"
- Episode 2: "Next"
- Episode 3: "Doors"
- Episode 4: "Violet"
- Episode 5: "Children"
- Episode 6: "Napkins"
- Episode 7: "Legacy"
- Episode 8: "Ice Chips"
- Episode 9: "Apologies"
- Episode 10: "Forever"
So with all the episodes dropping in one go and the award-winning cast back, The Bear Season 3 may be the best year yet for this hit show and well worth watching!
What is season 3 about?
Season 3 will pick up shortly after season 2 as Carmy has finally gotten The Bear up and running. However, opening a restaurant is one thing, keeping it in business is another. Between the chaotic cooking, maintaining a business, winning reviews and just making enough money to keep the lights on, it’s a tough battle.
Not helping is the personality clashes of Carmy and his crew, including chef Sydney, manager Richie and Carmy’s relationship with Natalie. Season 3 looks to get back to basics focusing on the restaurant, the crazy kitchen. and more as Carmy tries to keep his dream of his new restaurant alive. We shared the synopsis and trailer below:
"Season three of FX’s “The Bear” follows Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White), Sydney Adamu (Ayo Edebiri) and Richard “Richie” Jerimovich (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they do what it takes to elevate The Bear, their beef stand turned fine dining establishment, to the highest level, all while doing their best just to stay in business. It’s a losing battle every single day in the restaurant business. Carmy pushes himself harder than ever, and demands excellence from his crew, who do their best to match his intensity. Their quest for culinary excellence will propel the crew to new levels and stress the bonds that hold the restaurant together. As the team grows in size, each member will strive to reach a greater level of service within their role. In the restaurant industry, you’re never on solid ground, and with that ever-changing landscape comes new challenges and opportunities. Our chefs have learned that every second counts, but this season we’ll find out if they have what it takes to make it to tomorrow."
Season 3 cast
The entire main cast is back and no shock given how Jeremy Allen White, Ebon Moss-Bacrach and Ayo Edebiri all won Emmys for their work on the show. The main cast also includes Lionel Boyce, Abby Elliot, and more.
It’s likely that the season will include some surprise appearances like Jamie Lee Curtis in season 3. It’s also expected a few recurring characters will pop in like Jon Berthnal in flashbacks as Mikey. As always, the surprises on who pops in will spark the show up more. Here's who we know will be back:
- Jeremy Allen White as Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Richard "Richie" Jerimovich
- Ayo Edebiri as Sydney Adamu
- Lionel Boyce as Marcus Brooks
- Liza Colón-Zayas as Tina Marrero
- Abby Elliott as Natalie "Sugar" Berzatto
- Matty Matheson as Neil Fak
- Edwin Lee Gibson as Ebraheim
- Corey Hendrix as Gary "Sweeps" Woods
The Bear season 3 premieres Thursday, June 27, on Hulu.