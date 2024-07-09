The Boys season 4 episode 7 preview, date, time: "The Insider"
By Bryce Olin
The Boys season 4 episode 6, “Dirty Business,” was one of the most important episodes of the season to date, but it’s time to put that aside for a minute because it’s Christmastime in The Boys season 4!
That’s right; The Boys season 4 episode 7, “The Insider,” is a Christmas episode! That’s what the preview for the seventh episode revealed.
When does The Boys season 4 episode 7 come out?
Luckily, it’s basically The Boys season 4 episode 7 eve by now! “The Insider” hits Prime Video at 12:00 a.m. PT / 3:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, July 11, 2024. Those in the UK will be able to watch the episode at 8:00 a.m. BST.
I know there are fans out there who aren’t loving the season, but it’s definitely worth staying up late for this episode. We only have two episodes of the season left before an incredibly long wait for The Boys season 5. You don’t want to see any spoilers on Twitter.
We know there’s only one season of The Boys left, so it’s time to lock in!
The Boys season 4 episode 7 preview
The Boys official X account shared the 30-second preview of “The Insider,” and it looks like an incredible episode! As mentioned, it’s beginning to look a lot like Vought Christmas in episode 7.
The teaser opens with Frenchie asking for a little music, which sets the tone for the Christmas-themed preview.
There’s not a lot that we can take away from the preview. We see little clips of all the major characters involved, including Homelander, Butcher, Hughie, Annie, Deep, A-Train, Kimiko, and Mother’s Milk.
It looks like there’s a major brawl between members of The Seven, including Deep and Black Noir, at The Boys HQ between Annie, Hughie, A-Train, and Butcher. Deep says, “I’m going to enjoy this so much” before the action begins.
There’s a short clip of Ashley, the CEO of Vought, saying, “I’m done,” in a very panicky way.
That’s about all of the major takeaways we have from the trailer, but it’ll be very interesting to see how it all plays out. It looks like there’s a little of everything in this trailer. There’s lots of action, a little romance, and not a lot given away. Those are my favorite kind of teasers, when they give away very little of the actual plot.
What to expect in “The Insider”
At the end of episode 6, there was a major reveal. Butcher, which many assumed from the start of the season, is losing his mind and hallucinating. His friend, Kessler, has been a figment of his imagination, the worst part of his soul that wants to destroy all of the Supes. Will Butcher give in to Kessler in pushing Sameer to create the virus and wipe all Supe life on Earth? We’ll see which way he wants to go in the next episode.
Additionally, we have Homelander, who has a new friend in Firecracker, and a new foe, possibly, in Sage. Homelander knows that Cameron Coleman was not the leak, but he is starting to suspect that Sage might be up to something. Is he right? Is he wrong? That’s for a later date, maybe episode 7!
It’s also worth pointing out that we have just discovered Homelander and Sage’s big plan to use Tek Knight’s prison system to hold their political enemies. They’re planning internment camps for those who disagree with their plan. It’s the worst thing that Homelander has ever done, but MM and the gang did capture the audio of Homelander and Victoria Neuman revealing the plan. Will it be enough to save everyone?
In the last episode, A-Train is also fully part of the Boys. He saved MM’s life, which led to Annie and Kimiko saving Hughie. If A-Train didn’t do what he did, Hughie and MM would probably be dead, and Annie and Kimiko, too.
That’s where we’ll leave things, but we have high hopes for what’s going to happen in The Boys season 4 episode 7!
Watch the episode on Prime Video on Thursday, July 11.