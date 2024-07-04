The Boys is ending with season 5 (Here's why season 6 isn't happening)
By Wade Wainio
In May 2024, showrunner Eric Kripke said The Boys could last for years and years. But it turns out this was actually just to throw us off! The closeness of the final season was actually never in doubt. Ahead of the premiere of The Boys season 4, we got two pieces of news.
The first is that season 5 is happening for sure. And the second, the series creator of the Amazon Prime Video series himself shared that five seasons was always the plan, and the story actually isn't going beyond that. Here's what he said on social media:
"The Boys Season 4 Premiere Week is a good time to announce: Season 5 will be the Final Season!...Always my plan, I just had to be cagey till I got the final OK from Vought. Thrilled to bring the story to a gory, epic, moist climax. Watch Season 4 in TWO DAYS, cause the end has begun!"
This surprising news was revealed less than 48 hours before the premiere of season 4, and shortly after the show received an early renewal for its fifth season. As of now, Amazon has not issued an official statement regarding season 5 being the end, but there's little reason to think otherwise. So that does mean The Boys season 5 will be the final season, and season 6 won't be happening.
Of course, some of us are left scratching our heads, thinking, "Wait a minute, you just suggested the show could go on forever!" However, we'll just have to treat it as an April Fool's Day joke - only it was not in April. Per TVLine, Kripke said, "The Boys could be the best job I’ll ever have. What other show allows me to write about politics, capitalism, family, and exploding genitalia, though not in that order."
He does have a point! Well, there was always an ending in mind that he had and the plan seems to have always been a five-season run. So while it's sad to know the hit show is going to be ending with season 5, at least hopefully it'll have a satisfying conclusion. And with projects running more than they should sometimes, it's better to end on a high note.
Season 4 of The Boys premiered on June 13, 2024 with the first three episodes. Installments are released weekly and the start of the season found the world "on the brink," according to the official synopsis. We know there's still going to be plenty of rough, callous, calamitous language thrown around and to come, in addition to all the punches. As usual, season 4 will be a bumpy ride, and so will season 5!
The Boys season 4 drops new episodes Thursdays on Prime Video.