The Emily in Paris season 4 part 2 release date is not as far away as you might expect
By Cody Schultz
Emily in Paris season 4 is finally streaming on Netflix, or at least part of the season is. The show is the latest in a growing list of Netflix Originals to have its season split into two parts which is becoming a growing trend for the biggest shows on Netflix.
Part 1 finally dropped on August 15 with the first five episodes of the season arriving on Netflix. With just five episodes, fans were easily able to binge the entire first part of the season within one sitting and are eagerly waiting to see what comes next after the shocking revelation that came in the midseason finale.
Warning: Emily in Paris season 4 episode 5 spoilers ahead!
While there was a lot to digest in the fifth episode of the season, the biggest development of the episode came when we learned that Camille is not pregnant after all and her pregnancy test was a false positive. The news was a shock to Camille who went to the doctor after she began spotting to simply make sure everything was okay with her baby, only to find out that there is no baby as her period was delayed by stress and the pregnancy test she took at home was inaccurate.
We thought she might share the news with Gabriel before the episode’s end; however, she withheld the news after leaning that Gabriel wasn’t going to be getting his Michelin Star which he was able to accept knowing he was lucky to have both an amazing girlfriend and baby on the way.
Needless to say, the revelation left fans on the edge of their seats wondering how long Camille will choose to keep the secret and how it will come out. Fortunately, we don’t have too long to wait before the show returns!
Emily in Paris season 4 part 2 is coming September 12, 2024
The second part of Emily in Paris season 4 will drop on Netflix on Thursday, September 12, which for those keeping track is less than a month after the release of part 1.
Part 2 will also consist of five episodes, meaning fans can look forward to five more episodes before we have to wait for season 5 – presuming Netflix ordered another season, which looks likely! The second part of the season should see the furthering of several key storylines introduced in the first part of the season including the fallout of Camille learning she’s not pregnant and never was.
That reveal is sure to create more than a little drama and it’s going to be interesting to see how the news impacts Gabriel and his relationships both with Camille and Emily.
We also are waiting to see what is to come next for Alfie after his heart was broken at the masquerade ball when Emily chose Gabriel over him. It’s unclear when or how he’ll return, but we know he’ll be back in the second part of the season. And we’ll have to see what’s next for Mindy, who might be with Nicolas but clearly still has some lingering feelings for Benoi as we saw in part 1!
The one thing we do know is coming in part 2 is a Roman holiday for Emily, as this was teased before the release of the season and we did not see Emily jet off to Rome in part 1.
Emily in Paris season 4 part 1 is streaming now on Netflix!