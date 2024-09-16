The Emmys prove Shōgun is one of the best shows you're not watching
By Sandy C.
If you’re not already watching Shōgun on FX (or FX on Hulu), what are you even doing? The 2024 Emmy Awards aired last night on Sunday, Sept. 15, and the historical drama won big!
Shōgun created by Rachel Kondo and Justin Marks, is based on the 1975 novel of the same name by James Clavell. The series stars Hiroyuki Sanada, Cosmo Jarvis, Anna Sawai, Tadanobu, Takehiro Hira, and others. One thing to love about Shōgun is its authenticity as it features a mostly Japanese cast and Japanese language dialogue.
The story follows the journeys of two men: John Blackthorne, an English sailor who is known as a risk-taker, and Lord Toranaga, a member of the five Council of Five Elders ruling Japan.
The series first premiered on FX on Hulu and FX, and was set to be a miniseries, which means no second season was in the plans. However, due to its popularity, critical acclaim, and potential, Shōgun now has a season two renewal. So if you’ve yet to watch the first season because you’re discouraged that all episodes have aired, know that there are more episodes to come. Now, we’re not sure when Shōgun season 2 will premiere. The season 1 finale was released earlier this summer on April 23, 2024. However, Forbes has shared that filming may begin soon, as well as other teases for what’s to come.
Shōgun is the first Japanese-language series to win a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Drama Series, as well as took home 18 of its 25 Emmy nominations. If you’re keeping a record, this makes Shōgun the most-awarded single season in Emmy history.
For the Outstanding Drama Series Award, Shōgun went up against The Crown, Fallout, The Gilded Age, The Morning Show, Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Slow Horses, and 3 Body Problem – so tough competition by all means! Other honors that Shōgun took home that night include Hiroyuki Sanada for Outstanding Lead Actor, Anna Sawai for Outstanding Lead Actress, and Frederick E. O. Toye for Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series.
The historical dramaShōgun is an FX production for FX on Hulu. All episodes of the first season are available to stream on the Hulu platform. As soon as we learn more details about the upcoming second season, we’ll update this post. Stay tuned!