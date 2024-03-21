HBO's The Last of Us receives multiple BAFTA TV Awards Nominations
Award season is far from over as the full list of BAFTA TV Awards nominations has been released with Netflix's Beef and The Crown, HBO's Succession, Apple TV+ Silo, and HBO Max's The Last of Us amongst the nominees. According to the BAFTA website, "The BAFTA Television Craft Awards are on Sunday 23 April and the BAFTA Television Awards with P&O Cruises will be broadcast on BBC One on Sunday 14 May 2023."
Although Pedro Pascal, who plays one of the two main characters Joel in the live video game adaptation, has not been nominated this time around, The Last of Us still obtained the following 6 nominations:
1. INTERNATIONAL: Production Team
2. LEADING ACTRESS: Bella Ramsey
3. SUPPORTING ACTRESS: Nico Parker
4. P&O CRUISES MEMORABLE MOMENT AWARD (voted for by the public): Bill and Frank’s Story
5. DIRECTOR: FICTION sponsored by 3 Mills Studios: Peter Hoar
6. PHOTOGRAPHY & LIGHTING: FICTION: Eben Bolter
What is The Last of Us about?
Over the progression of 9 episodes, Joel and Ellie (Ramsey) transverse the post-apocalyptic country, so she can be safely reunited with a group called The Fireflies (a direct threat to the established military group FEDRA). The world may have collapsed 20 years prior, but the threat of the infected is ever present, as well as survivors who do not live within the (dis)orderly quarantine zones (QZs).
Ellie may be the key to saving humanity however neither character can truly anticipate what they'll be facing. Perhaps the most unexpected of all is the father-daughter relationship Joel and Ellie seem to grow from the most unlikely and unpredictable of times.
Will their luck run out in season 2? To view the full list of this year's BAFTA TV Awards Nominations, click here.
Who do you think will win and why? Who were you surprised to see absent from the list of nominees?
We wish all the nominees the best of luck! Haven't seen The Last of Us?
You can watch season 1 on HBO MAX.
Do you think The Last of Us will win any BAFTA TV Awards?