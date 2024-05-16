The Last of Us season 2 updates: New images and details revealed!
By Sandy C.
Is it just me or have we been waiting for The Last of Us season 2 updates for the longest time? And after that wild cliffhanger season 1 left us with? We need answers and we need them now! Well, we are going to have to keep waiting on the answers, but the good news is that details have finally been shared by HBO.
During the Warner Bros. Discovery Upfront, two new images were shared for the upcoming season. We share them with you just below. But first, let's review everything we know so far about The Last of Us season 2.
When HBO released The Last of Us, it was during a time when the entertainment world was overpacked with apocalyptic dramas. We felt like we had seen it all. The series is also based on a video game, and we all know that video game adaptation do not have the best rep. On the other hand, we were sorta excited about Pedro Pascal being attached to the project. I mean, who doesn't love Mr. Pascal? And Bella Ramsey's Game of Thrones character was iconic so we couldn't wait to see her kick ass again. All that said, we gave The Last of Us a chance and tuned in. And boy did I kick myself for ever doubting the series! It became an instant hit across the globe, receiving praise from critics for its storytelling and performances.
Now, just because it is based on a video game does not mean the HBO series will copy and adapt every part of it. Season 1 has already thrown several surprises and twists our way. So even if you are a fan of the games, The Last of Us on HBO will keep you on your toes!
The first image (above) features Joel. You'll noticed that he is sporting longer hair than when we lost saw him. Not significantly longer, but you can tell it has been a few months since the events in season 1.
The second images tells us even less than the first. It shows Ellie, armed and starring down at something. Did she just shoot someone? Ellie is also bundled up in a coat and beanie, and it looks like she has a backpack on. Ellie could simply be out gathering food or supplies, or on a new mission. Either way, we hope she is with Joel!
The Last of Us season 2 will also star Gabriel Luna, back as Tommy, and Rutina Wesley, returning as Maria. Newcomers include Kaitlyn Dever, Isabela Merced, Ariela Barer, Tati Gabrielle, Spencer Lord, Danny Ramirez, and Catherine O'Hara. It's a star-studded season.
Stay tuned for updates to come...