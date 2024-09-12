The Old Man season 2 episode release schedule: How to tune in to the thrilling FX series
July 2022 is the last time we had new episodes of The Old Man. It's definitely been a long wait for us fans! The show got an early renewal, which we weren't surprised about. Though work and the highly-anticipated debut of the second season were delayed because of the writers and actors strikes that began in summer 2023. Well, now the time has come for the series to return!
The Old Man season 2 premieres tonight, Sept. 12, 2024 starting at 10 p.m. ET on FX with back-to-back episodes. So once the first episode is over, be sure to stick around! That's because episode 2 will air right after as well. After premiere day, we'll move to one release a week until the finale of the 8-episode season. Episodes stream on Hulu the next day as well. Check out the episode release schedule below:
Release day on FX
- Episode 1 - Thursday, Sept. 12
- Episode 2 - Thursday, Sept. 12
- Episode 3 - Sept. 19
- Episode 4 - Sept. 26
- Episode 5 - Oct. 3
- Episode 6 - Oct. 10
- Episode 7 - Oct. 17
- Episode 8 (Finale) - Oct. 24
Release day on Hulu
- Episode 1 - Friday, Sept. 13
- Episode 2 - Friday, Sept. 13
- Episode 3 - Sept. 20
- Episode 4 - Sept. 27
- Episode 5 - Oct. 4
- Episode 6 - Oct. 11
- Episode 7 - Oct. 18
- Episode 8 (Finale) - Oct. 25
Release by time zone
- East Coast: 10 p.m. ET
- West Coast: 7 p.m. PT
- Midwest: 9 p.m. CT
- Mountain: 8 p.m. MT
We have the synopses of the first two episodes to get us geared up for what's to come this evening! Poor Emily has a lot to unpack this season, that's for sure. Season 2 episode 1, "VIII," will see Dan and Harold arrive in Afghanistan to save Emily. And they "have to evade the Taliban" to do so, per the description. We shared the synopsis of the second episode, "IX," below:
"Emily Chase learns of her true identity as the daughter of Faraz Hamzad while outside forces threaten her and her new family."
The Old Man season 2 stars Jeff Bridges as Dan Chase, John Lithgow as Harold Harper, Alia Shawkat as Emily, Navid Negahban as Faraz Hamzad, Jacqueline Antaramian as Khadija, Amy Brenneman as Zoe McDonald, and Gbenga Akinnagbe as Julian Carson.
