The Old Man season 2 finally has a release date (and it’s sooner than you think!)
Good news fellow The Old Man, fans! We've been waiting a long time for news about the second season and when we might be expecting it. And now, the time has finally come. There's finally a release date for The Old Man season 2. And it's much sooner than we were expecting honestly based on previous info. We'll get into those details in a sec. But, first. When can we expect it!?
The Old Man season 2 premieres Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024 with the first two episodes on FX. That's right! That's only a couple of months away. And how exciting is it that the network is giving us a two-episode premiere? The season begins airing at 10 p.m. ET on FX, and will also be available to stream on Hulu the next day.
If you've been following release date news about the drama thriller, you'll know that just back in May 2024 leading man Jeff Bridges who plays Dan Chase and executive producer Warren Littlefield gave an update to TVLine. They said at the time there was no premiere date, but that season 2 was still happening. And we thought the show was still in the process of filming and behind following delays from the pandemic that shut down most movie and show productions. That's why we unfortunately haven't had new episodes since 2022.
It's certainly been a long wait and a long time for us fans and I thought we'd have to wait until 2025. But the great news is that The Old Man season 2 is coming our way much sooner than we thought. September is right around the corner! Not only did FX share the release date, the network also released a teaser video with us seeing Dan and Harold Harper (John Lithgow) in season 2. Check it out below:
In The Old Man season 2, Dan and Harold will have to get Emily Chase back after she was kidnapped by "powerful Afghan tribal leader" Faraz Hamza, per the synopsis. For Emily, she finds herself in an "identity crisis that has dire implications" as all three of these men in her life are "claiming her as their daughter." She certainly has a lot to work out. Check out the rest of the season's description below:
"As Chase and Harper fight their way to get to Emily, Hamzad is forced to make decisions that could endanger his family and the village he has led faithfully for a lifetime. Khadija, Hamzad’s sister and trusted advisor, is concerned about the path her brother has taken and what it will cost them. As the stakes get higher and more secrets are uncovered, Zoe McDonald makes surprising moves after having been drawn into a new world by Chase. Meanwhile, Julian Carson is disillusioned by his former role and finds himself at a crossroads with a path he hadn’t imagined for himself."
There's certainly a lot happening, and I can't wait to see it all play out! Joining Bridges and Lithgow onscreen are Alia Shawkat as Emily; Navid Negahban as Faraz Hamzad; Jacqueline Antaramian as Khadija; Amy Brenneman as Zoe McDonald; and Gbenga Akinnagbe as Julian Carson.
The Old Man season 2 premieres Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024 with the first two episodes starting at 10 p.m. ET on FX. Stream episodes the next day on Hulu.