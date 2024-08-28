The Penguin and 9 more titles to stream on HBO and Max this September 2024
If you’re not already subscribed to Max, the month of September is the perfect time to sign up. There are over 80 shows and movies being added to the platform over the next several weeks. Below, we highlight the releases we are looking forward to the most, including anticipated new series and returning favorites!
This goes without saying, but The Penguin is one of the biggest shows coming out this year. Not only have we been excited about it since the cast was announced (Colin Farrell is going to be amazing, I just know it), but the series gave us some serious whiplash. For some time, we weren’t too sure the series would see the light of day due to HBO and Max changes, new contracts, and every obstacle you can think of, The Penguin has jumped over.
The Penguin is an HBO original series that serves as both a sequel to Matt Reeves’ The Batman. Farrell will transform into the iconic villain, and also starring in the crime drama we have Cristin Milioti as Sofia Falcone, Clancy Brown, Mark Strong, Rhenzy Feliz, Carmen Ejogo, Theo Rossi, and others. The series premieres on HBO (and is set to stream on Max on the same date) on Sept. 19. While we wait for the release of The Penguin, we’ll have plenty to keep us busy! Check out the full list of our highlights, below.
What to watch on HBO and Max in September 2024
- 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days season 7, Sept. 1
- The Harry Potter movie franchise, Sept. 1
- Born Evil: The Serial Killer and The Savior season 1, Sept. 2
- Margarita season 1, Sept. 2
- Bargain Block season 4, Sept. 4
- How (Not) To Get Rid of a Body season 1, Sept. 4
- My Brilliant Friend season 4, Sept. 9
- The Real Murders on Elm Street season 1, Sept. 9
- Sister Wives season 19, Sept. 15
- The Penguin season 1, Sept. 19
One new series to watch that drops exclusively on Max on Sept. 2, is Margarita season 1. The Argentine fantasy is a teen drama that takes places after the events of the popular children’s musical soap Floricienta.
Also arriving on Sept. 2, true crime fans can watch Born Evil: The Serial Killer and The Savior documentary, which comes to us from filmmaker Michael Bay. The documentary details the story of Hadden Clark and his shocking confessions, including new footage and interviews.
The fourth season of My Brilliant Friend arrives on Sept. 9. And, finally, not a series, but just as exciting, the entire Harry Potter movie franchise will be available to stream once again on Max starting Sept. 1.