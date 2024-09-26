The Penguin switches up release days this week with episode 2
The Penguin and DC fans, what did you think of the premiere episode? I certainly liked it and I'm really impressed with what the show has to offer so far! We saw Colin Farrell reprise his role as Oz Cobb/Penguin, and the first episode really delivered when it comes to the storyline and acting. Hopefully, The Batman spin-off series stays like this the rest of the season.
The first episode of the miniseries came out Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024. And so, you might be expecting a new episode tonight. Well, that's actually not the case as HBO has switched release days for the show, starting with The Penguin episode 2. Going forward, installments will come out on a new day instead of Thursdays.
You'll have to wait just a few more days until Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024 for episode 2, "Inside Man" on HBO and Max at 9 p.m. ET. Going forward, new episodes of The Penguin will come out on Sundays at that time on both the channel and the streamer. We shared the release schedule going forward below:
- Episode 2, "Inside Man," - Sunday, Sept. 29
- Episode 3, "Bliss" - Sunday, Oct. 6
- Episode 4, "Cent’Anni" - Sunday, Oct. 13
- Episode 5, "Homecoming" - Sunday, Oct. 20
- Episode 6, "Gold Summit" - Sunday, Oct. 27
- Episode 7, "Top Hat" - Sunday, Nov. 3
- Episode 8, "Great or Little Thing" - Sunday, Nov. 10
The second episode features more of Sofia, which is great to see because she was a true highlight in the premiere. Also, Oz is not done with asking Victor for things to do. Plus, there's certainly still lots in store when it comes to Oz's family as well as his relationship with Sofia. Check out the official synopsis and promo that give us a peek into all of this below:
"Sofia strives to keep her family strong; Oz puts Victor to the test."
The Penguin episode 2 premieres Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024 on HBO and Max at 9 p.m. ET. Tune in to new episodes on Sundays going forward!