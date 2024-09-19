Here's how and when to tune in to The Penguin so you don't miss an episode!
It's only a few more hours now until the release of The Penguin, and we absolutely can't wait! It's always a treat for us DC fans to get more and more projects added to the franchise. And when it comes to anything in the Batman world, you can definitely count me in. The new HBO series premieres tonight. Find out when to tune in exactly, the episode release schedule, and more info you need to keep you up to date this season!
The Penguin episode guide
The Penguin premieres tonight, Sept. 19, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and Max. That's right, you'll need to wait until that time to start watching on the streamer, instead of a midnight release since this is considered a HBO show first. Though going forward, be sure to note the release day is going to be different.
Starting with episode 2 on Sunday, Sept. 29, new episodes will be released weekly on Sundays until the finale in November. There's a total of 8 episodes of the season. Check out the episode release schedule below so you can keep up all season:
- Episode 1, "After Hours" - Thursday, Sept. 19
- Episode 2, "Inside Man," - Sunday, Sept. 29
- Episode 3, "Bliss" - Sunday, Oct. 6
- Episode 4, "Cent’Anni" - Sunday, Oct. 13
- Episode 5, "Homecoming" - Sunday, Oct. 20
- Episode 6, "Gold Summit" - Sunday, Oct. 27
- Episode 7, "Top Hat" - Sunday, Nov. 3
- Episode 8, "Great or Little Thing" - Sunday, Nov. 10
Max plans and prices
HBO is going to be available through your TV/cable provider. If you'd rather go the streaming route, there's three Max plans to choose from, as well as some bundles as well. My advice is if you don't have a subscription to the streaming service and only want to do so to watch The Penguin, then I'd choose the most affordable plan and that's the With Ads. Or if you commercials really annoy you, then the Ad-Free tier is $16.99/month vs the Ultimate Ad-Free. We listed them all below:
- With Ads: $9.99/month
- Ad-Free: $16.99/month
- Ultimate Ad-Free: $20.99/month
- Disney+, Hulu, Max Bundle (With Ads): $16.99/month
- Disney+, Hulu, Max Bundle (No Ads): $29.99/month
How to sign up for Max
- Visit the Max sign up page
- Choose a plan
- Create an account by entering a username and a password
- Enter your chosen payment method
- Login to stream the DC series!
What's to come in the Batman spin-off
The Penguin is a spin-off of the Batman movie that came out in 2022 and follows the titular character, whose name is Oz Cobb. How does he rise in power in the criminal underworld of Gotham City? Well, we're going to find out. That's what the show is all about!
Colin Farrell stars as The Penguin and is joined by Cristin Milioti (Sofia Falcone), Rhenzy Feliz (Victor Aguilar), Michael Kelly (Johnny Viti), Shohreh Aghdashloo (Nadia Maroni), Deirdre O’Connell (Francis Cobb), Clancy Brown (Salvatore Maroni), James Madio (Milos Grapa), Scott Cohen (Luca Falcone), Michael Zegen (Alberto Falcone), Carmen Ejogo (Eve Karlo), and Theo Rossi (Dr. Julian Rush).
The Penguin premieres tonight, Sept. 19, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and Max. Then going forward, new episodes will be released on Sundays starting on Sept. 29. Be sure not to miss it!