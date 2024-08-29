The Rings of Power season 2 episode 2 recap and review

The Rings of Power season 2 episode 2 . The Rings of Power S2E2. B+. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power episode 2 does a better job of moving this story forward than the season premiere. The pacing is a little bit better in the second episode, but we’re finally learning and seeing Sauron’s true mission. Now that he has Celebrimbor’s in the palm of his hand, there’s no stopping Sauron in season 2. Prepare to see some magic very soon! .