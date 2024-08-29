The Rings of Power season 2 episode 3 recap and review
By Bryce Olin
Things are finally starting to heat up with Sauron, who is now disguised as Annatar in Eregion fully manipulating our friend Celebrimbor, in the second episode of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2.
Now, the story shifts to the Southlands, Mordor, and Númenor for most of The Rings of Power season 2 episode 3. We haven’t seen many of these characters since the seventh episode of season 1.
Isildur is alive
After the eruption of Mount Doom, Berek, Isildur’s horse didn’t go back with Elendil and Miriel. Instead, the horse fled in search of his partner and friend. Early in the third episode of The Rings of Power season 2, Berek evades capture by the orcs and finds Isildur in a spider’s den! With a little help, Isildur is able to escape.
On the road, Isildur finds a broken-down wagon. As he approaches, a young woman jumps out and stabs Isildur in the leg. They befriend each other after the little misunderstanding and make for a small coastal town of Pelargir in the hopes that his father and the Numenoreans are still there.
They meet another traveler on the road who claims to have been attacked by orcs, but it’s an ambush of Southlanders who have pledged allegiance to Adar and Mordor. They’re about to be taken captive, but Arondir and others who remained following Mount Doom’s eruption attack. They save Isildur and his new friend from the road. He takes them to Pelargir to rest and recover before the Numenoreans return.
Bronwyn is dead
In Pelargir, it’s revealed that Theo’s mom, Bronwyn, has died from her injuries suffered in the battle with Adar’s forces. They burn her body on a pyre as they watch on.
Theo is not very happy with Arondir, and he tells him to leave him alone.
The woman who came to Pelargir with Isildur bears the mark of Adar on her neck. She burns it off with a hot sword, but it will be interesting to see where her true allegiance lies.
Later, Theo offers to help Isildur find his horse. They meet in the middle of the night in town. Theo leads Isildur into the forest, and they use Theo as a diversion in the forest while Isildur steals the horse. They plan to flee together.
Everything goes according to plan until some Ents (I'm guessing!) get involved and sweep up Theo!
Pharozan becomes the King of Númenor
Elendil and the rest of Númenor mourn the loss of their king, Palantir. Eärien, his daughter, appears at Elendil’s side, but she tells him the blame for the death of Isildur belongs to another. She’s referring to Miriel.
Remember, at the end of season 1, as the King was dying, Palantir told Eärien of the seeing stones. She finds it in the secret chamber, and it appears that she has revealed its existence to Pharozan, who uses Eärien to help his cause.
The people are not happy with Miriel for leading their people to battle and losing many men. One of the mothers of a fallen soldier slaps Miriel in front of others, but Miriel embraces her in a hug. If that doesn’t help drive the point home, Pharozan talks some serious s*** on Miriel while out drinking. Eärien offers information to Pharozan and those treating with him. Valandiel breaks up the party and threatens those speaking ill of the Queen.
Miriel returns to the secret chamber and finds that the palantir is gone. Not great!
Later, Miriel is set to become Númenor’s true Queen, but the coronation is interrupted by Eärien, who reveals that Miriel has not been honest with the people. She has been taking advice from a Palantir, which is made by the Elves. If there’s one thing you should know by now, it’s that the Numenoreans do not like the Elves and they mistrust their magic.
Pharozan uses this opportunity of chaos to climb the ladder! An eagle, very similar to the ones who pick up Frodo and Sam from the side of Mount Doom in The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King, appears and seemingly chooses Pharozan as the new King of Númenor.
Celebrimbor offers the Dwarves rings of power
Following the invitation at the end of the second episode, Prince Durin and Disa travel to Eregion to meet with Celebrimbor. In exchange for Mithril, Celebrimbor offers to make the Dwarves special rings to help stave off the darkness and save their kingdom. Durin doesn’t bite, and Disa asks why they can’t share more information about this deal with their kin.
Annatar emerges and tries to manipulate Prince Durin, but Durin doesn’t take kindly to the manipulation. They ask for more time to decide, which Celebrimbor gifts them. Durin doesn’t like or trust Annatar at all, but Disa pushes Prince Durin to bring Celebrimbor’s offer to the King. She thinks he’s being stubborn to deny the potential partnership with Celebrimbor and Annatar.
After they leave, Celebrimbor pushes back on Annatar to be patient. He also reveals that he’s not going to stop making the rings, no matter what, and it’s clear that Annatar has him right where he wants him.
Back in the mountain city, Prince Durin approaches his father. He tells him of Celebrimbor’s offer, and he also apologizes for what happened with Elrond, the Mithril, and everything else. Prince Durin says that he was wrong to disrespect the King.
Prince Durin also shares that he doesn’t think his father should try and cheat death. He uses his father’s words against him from season 1.
Unfortunately, King Durin does not listen to his son, nor his own advice. Using the Mithril provided by the Dwarves, Celebrimbor and Annatar begin crafting the seven rings for the Dwarf Lords.
And, we all know how this is going to end!