The Rings of Power season 2 episode 3 recap and review

B. Again, The Rings of Power season 2 is off to a bit of a slow start, but it’s starting to pick up. We saw more of the pieces of the board move closer to some of the big action sequences that are on the way. I still think there’s too much time given to some of the more minor characters of the series, and it’s not quite clicking yet, especially with how little time as actually passed in this series. I don’t know if the timeline makes sense, but I do enjoy the performances. You can tell the cast is really bringing it in every scene. The emotional moments are coming through, but is that enough to keep viewers interested three episodes into an eight-episode season? We’ll see!. . The Rings of Power season 2 episode 3 . The Rings of Power S2E3