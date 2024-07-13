The Serpent Queen season 2 episode 1 recap: A blazingly compelling start
The Serpent Queen season 2 premiered July 12, 2024 on Starz, and it came in with a blazing and compelling story right off the bat! I'm already hooked and can't wait to see what happens next. Before we get to the second episode next week, let's take a look at the premiere. Here's what happened in season 2 episode 1, "Grand Tour." SPOILERS BELOW.
Catholics vs. Protestants
It's a tale as old as time. Catholics vs. Protestants. And it was very evident and a real struggle in France during the 1500s. It's obvious that the religious challenges and divisions are going to be a central part of the story, and will drive it in season 2. For the last 10 years, since we left off in season 1, Catherine has been able to achieve peace in the country while acting as regent. Now, her son Charles IX has come of age and is technically the one in charge I guess. Though honestly, it's Catherine who should be having final say. And, he mostly does listen to her. Which his siblings and privy council point out.
Speaking of, the privy council is now made up of King Charles, Catherine, Bourbon brothers Antoine and Louis, the Guises Cardinal Charles and Francois, and Montmorency who's supposed to be an impartial voice with the cousins still bickering 10 years later. Each side wants their own religion to dominate, but Catherine is trying very hard to keep the peace in the country. Which is why she and the royal children, all grown up now, participated in a months-long tour around France to meet and connect with their subjects.
But like many entitled royals, many of them did not care for this. But they had no other choice with their headstrong mother. All Catherine wants to do is unite people behind the king, no matter whether they're Catholic or Protestant. And it's truly a brilliant strategy. Though when she goes to visit her old friend fortune teller Cosimo Ruggeri, he gives an ominous warning that the people can only be governed by fear, not love. And perhaps that will be the case with Sister Edith, now having a a church and following of her own, who is not impressed by Catherine's efforts.
And as a quick side note - Catherine also reveals to Ruggeri that she's been having a recurring dream. She's alone in a forest, there's a mirror in a tree, and a bird's nest appears with 10 eggs. One one cracks open and flies free. And Ruggeri tells her that the 10 eggs represent her 10 children, four of whom are already dead. Huge foreshadowing here, perhaps?
Complicated dynamics
Right off the bat, it's clear that Charles and his younger brother Anjou do not get along. He wants a seat at the privy council, but Charles doesn't think he has a good head on his shoulders to be a part of it. I wonder how their relationship will unfold going forward.
Another interesting relationship is Montmorency and Edith. She already seems very strong-willed and is leading the Protestant faith. While Montmorency is not only on the privy council and sees Edith like a daughter, he's also sleeping with Catherine. Complicated, complicated.
Spekaing of, mother of the year goes to Antoinette Guise. I'm being sarcastic of course. Francois is in love with another man, and there's letters to prove it. She uses this to blackmail her son, wanting to cause a civil war to benefit the Guises. And so, she tasks Francois with setting fire to the little church Edith is running. And it goes up in flames. Aabis was in there, so now what's going to happen? Are there any survivors?
Finally, Antoine is tasked with bringing his wife and son, who he doesn't care for very much, to court since his wife has a connection with someone at Queen Elizabeth's court in England. We don't see Minnie Driver as the queen yet, but she is mentioned and this storyline is off to a slow start.
New episodes of The Serpent Queen season 2 release Fridays on Starz.