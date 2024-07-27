The Serpent Queen season 2 episode 3 review, "Death of a Prince"
The Serpent Queen season 2 episode 3, "Death of a Prince," is one I really enjoyed! We finally got the introduction of Queen Elizabeth, whose certainly a fun character already, and lots of strife in and out of the castle walls. Catherine certainly has her hands full, even when she's not there. But when is that ever not the case? Here's what happened in episode 3 and what I thought about it. SPOILERS BELOW.
Queen Elizabeth is a fun character
Immediately when Minnie Driver's Queen Elizabeth I of England appeared, I was ready to bow down to this royal. The actress has a really interesting take on the important historical figure, and I already think she's so fun and cunning. Antoine's wife comes to England to discuss the trade agreement they forced Catherine into, and I can already tell that Elizabeth knows how to play her cards right.
Of course Catherine is our fave, but she's not the only smart and scheming queen around this season. Also, the fact that she has Mary Queen of Scots, at least this version of her, locked up is a good thing. She will go off the rails otherwise that woman. Sorry, Mary. You and your other Marys are going to be in there for a long time. And, probably get your head chopped off. Bye! I need more Queen Elizabeth right away, please.
Focusing on the royal children
This episode really focused on the royal children, Charles and Anjou in particular. These brothers just cannot get along. And Anjou has a temperamental personality, which isn't easy to deal with. What I thought was most interesting is how fond the kids are of Diane. They all basically love her, and she definitely cares for them. Anjou actually listened to her. At first, at least. They hold her in high regard and I thought that was an interesting relationship given she was their father's mistress. Huh.
But unfortunately she's not around to constantly watch over them, including when Anjou and Hercules head out hunting and come across some kind Protestants who didn't want trouble. But when one of the men speaks to Anjou about reforming himself, it's a trigger for the young royal and he does something drastic and surprising - he drowns the man after pretending he was going to let him re-baptize him.
Very cruel and quite shocking as a viewer. And of course Anjou doesn't think of the consequences of his decisions, and this leads to one of the Protestant men to throw a rock, with it hitting Hercules in the head with a serious injury. I mean with the title of the episode, I'm assuming Hercules is not going to make it.
Grading The Serpent Queen season 2 episode 3
It's interesting that the story took place in three different countries - Italy with Catherine, France with the royal children, and England with Queen Elizabeth. But it didn't feel like the pacing of the story was jarring. I am curious about Catherine's half brother. I don't know if I'm that interested in this development. But we'll see where it goes.
Overall, The Serpent Queen season 2 episode 3 moved the story along effectively, continues to build the tensions established in the first two episodes, and is getting more into who the new characters are and what (troubles) they bring to the story this season. Even though Catherine's palace storyline feels a bit random to me right now, I liked the episode overall. Episode grade level: A. Come back next Friday as we look at episode 4!
The Serpent Queen season 2 airs/streams Fridays on Starz.