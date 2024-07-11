The Serpent Queen season 2 episode guide: Here's how and when to watch!
It's almost time to reenter the royal world of The Serpent Queen, and I'm so excited to see what the titular character herself will be facing this time around. If we know anything, Catherine de’ Medici definitely has her hands full! But this queen knows how to handle anything that comes her way.
The Serpent Queen season 2 premieres Friday, July 12, 2024 on Starz. There's two ways and two different release times to watch the premiere, as well as the season itself going forward. Those of you with the Starz app get an early release at 12 a.m. ET. Otherwise, new episodes come out at 8 p.m. ET Friday nights each week. The second season has a total of 8 episodes, with the finale set for Friday, Aug. 23. We shared the release schedule below:
- Episode 1, "Grand Tour" - July 12
- Episode 2 - July 19
- Episode 3 - July 26
- Episode 5 - Aug. 2
- Episode 6 - Aug. 9
- Episode 7 - Aug. 16
- Episode 8 - Aug. 23
Episode release times
Technically due to the time zone differences, if you're in the west coast, midwest, or on Mountain time, then you can start watching the episodes on Thursday nights instead of Fridays on the app. So for example, the first episode of the historical drama drops Friday, July 12 at 12 a.m. ET, but that's a Thursday, July 11 at 9 p.m. PT release time on the Starz app.
Starz app
- East coast: 12 a.m. ET on Fridays
- West coast: 9 p.m. PT on Thursdays
- Midwest: 11 p.m. CT on Thursdays
- Mountain: 10 p.m. MT on Thursdays
Starz linear channel on TV
If you choose the traditional route of watching on TV, then every episode will air weekly on Friday evenings. We shared the release times based on time zone below:
- East coast: 8 p.m. ET on Fridays
- West coast: 5 p.m. PT on Fridays
- Midwest: 7 p.m. CT on Fridays
- Mountain: 6 p.m. MT on Fridays
What to expect from season 2
The second season is all about Catherine trying to gain control and keep the peace between the Catholics and Protestants, which is not going to be easy to do at all. Especially with Edith, who we met briefly by the end of season 1, now grown and having a loyal following. Also grown are Catherine and Henry's children, with Charles IX now ready to take the throne. But will he be able to do it alone, or does he still need his mothers council and advice? Amongst all the struggles France is facing in and out of the castle, perhaps Queen Elizabeth in England will seize the opportunity for her own country's advantage.
Cast
The Serpent Queen season 2 of course sees Samantha Morton reprise her role as the iconic Catherine de’ Medici. There really isn't another actress who could take on the character in this version of the story like Morton! There's also a number of cast members reprising their roles.
Those include Danny Kirrane as Louis de Bourbon; Nicholas Burns as Antoine de Bourbon; Ray Panthaki as Charles, Cardinal de Guise; Raza Jaffrey as Francois, Duc de Guise; Beth Goddard as Antoinette de Guise; Ludivine Sagnier as Diane de Poitiers; Rupert Everett as Charles V, Holy Roman Emperor; Ruby Bentall as Angelica; Amrita Acharia as Aabis; and Enzo Cilenti as Ruggeri.
A new season means new cast members as well, the most notable being Minnie Driver as Queen Elizabeth I of England. I'm so intrigued to see the dynamic between the two queens this season. It's going to be great! Joining her are Catherine's children Bill Milner as King Charles IX; Stanley Morgan as Anjou; Philippine Velge as Margot; as well as older versions of some familiar characters.
Isobel Jesper Jones plays Edith, the Protestant preacher who becomes a sort of prophet; Emma McDonald as a grown up Rahima; and Alexandre Willaume as Montmorency. Finally, Rosalie Craig plays Antoine's wife Jeanne d'Albret and Ashley Thomas takes on the role of Alessandro de Medici.
The Serpent Queen season 2 premieres Friday, July 12, 2024 on Starz.