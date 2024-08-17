The Serpent Queen season 2 episode 6 recap: Welcome to court, Queen Elizabeth
After last week's cliffhanger that Queen Elizabeth has arrived in France, The Serpent Queen season 2 episode 6 welcomes the royal to the French court. And it seems Catherine's plan for King Charles to charm and marry her is a bit thwarted thanks to the constant competition between the two brothers. What happened in "Courting the Valois?" Keep reading for the full recap below!
As all of us viewers probably suspected, Queen Elizabeth is only playing a game right now. And if she does end up marrying Charles, it's so she can have power and control over France. And she knows she can control him to do what she wants as well. After all, that's the whole point in all of this. While there, she also tells Louis to keep Edith on their side and sends weapons to the Protestant leader.
Elizabeth is as smart and cunning as the serpent queen herself, getting Charles and Anjou to fight for her hand. The two decide to fence, and the one who wins the competition is the one the Queen of England declares she will marry. Catherine warns Anjou to let the king win, and he tries to do so. However, we're left in the final moments reeling with the fact that Charles coughs up blood. And now, another royal child is sick. What will his fate be? We'll find out next week!
Elsewhere in the episode, Cardinal Charles' belief in Edith continues to increase, the Catholic League of France is aware of his, perhaps, change of beliefs, and it turns out both Rahema and Catherine's brother Alessandro are stealing funds for themselves. Montmorency also wants Charles to meet up with Edith to prove he is tolerating the Protestants and accepts them.
Plus, while Catherine gains Angelica back in her service - who did in fact give Aabis a fake poison - Catherine and Cosimo have a falling out when she doesn't want to accept what she's been seeing in her visions. She certainly has her hands full, and something tells me there's much more to come in the penultimate episode next week. Stay tuned to Show Snob as we provide you the recaps and reviews of the Starz series until this season comes to an end. We only have two more episodes to go!
The Serpent Queen season 2 airs/streams Fridays on Starz.