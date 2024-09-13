The Snowpiercer series finale: When is the last episode of Snowpiercer season 4?
By Sandy C.
We’re pulling up to our final stop, Snowpiercer fans. It’s true what they say, all great things must come to an end, including the finale of our favorite series. Do you know when the last episode of Snowpiercer season 4 is? Show Snob is here to help!
The dystopian drama has come a long way, and it hasn’t always been easy! In fact, Snowpiercer has been through quite a bumpy track. Snowpiercer first premiered on the TNT network in the summer of 2020 to a decent-sized audience. But this was only after over two years of complications and conflicts. Three seasons later, TNT kicked all passengers out. Okay, I’ll stop the puns, I promise!
A fourth and final season was confirmed, but it would not be airing on TNT. Instead, AMC picked up the series. AMC may not have renewed it for more seasons, but it’s nice that fans will be getting a complete story. Let's just hope the finale gives our favorite characters justice.
Snowpiercer season 4 premiered earlier this summer on July 21, and it has been an intense ride! If you haven’t been keeping up, you’re missing out. We don’t share any spoilers about the events, but I do recommend you watch any episodes you may have missed by streaming Snowpiercer on the AMC+ platform. The first three seasons are also available on the service.
The fourth and final season will feature a total of 10 episodes. At the time of this writing, eight episodes have arrived, meaning there are only two more to go! The season 4 finale, which is also the ending of the series, is set to air on AMC (and stream on AMC+) on Sept. 22. Below, you’ll find the episode release schedule and titles of the remaining two chapters.
- Episode 9 is titled “Dominant Trails” and will premiere on Sunday, Sept. 15
- Episode 10 (the big finale) is titled “Last Stop” and will premiere on Sept. 22
Again, we would have loved more seasons to enjoy, but at least we will be getting some closure with a proper series finale instead of an abrupt cancellation.