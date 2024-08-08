The Umbrella Academy season 4 episode 3 recap: "The Squid and the Girl"
Picking up where we left off in episode 2, The Umbrella Academy season 4 episode 3 gives us a little background on Jennifer, though it creates more questions than answers. The Hargreeves go to Reginald for an explanation, while Klaus navigates life with powers again. We break down the biggest moments from "The Squid and the Girl" right here!
WARNING: Major spoilers for The Umbrella Academy season 4 episode 3 are below.
The opening of the third episode of season 4 shows us a news broadcast, where two fishermen have caught a huge squid. As they talk to an interviewer about their catch, they realize there's something inside of it trying to get out. When they cut open the squid, they're all completely shocked to find a little girl inside. When they ask her if she knows what's happened, all she says is: "The Cleanse." Creepy! A quick shot of Reginald is seen in the background. As we find out later in the episode, that little girl might be Jennifer.
The siblings regroup after what happened in New Grumpson, and Five and Lila finally come clean about The Keepers. Klaus is incredibly angry at Allison for giving him the marigold, having preferred to die over regaining his powers. He leaves the siblings, while Ben notices his arm is lighting up. Did Jennifer give him powers somehow when their hands touched during the crash? It seems possible.
The siblings take the van to an auto body shop to get repaired, and they speculate that Jennifer must be one of them. Why else would Reginald create a fake world around her in New Grumpson? Ben leaves to find Jennifer, while Lila explains everything to Diego and he finally learns that the man she was with at the cafe was just Five in disguise. But instead of feeling relieved, Diego is angry that Lila lied to him.
Jennifer is being held by Gene and Jean
We then cut to Jennifer, who wakes up in a bed she doesn't recognize in clothes that aren't hers. Jean and Gene come in and introduce themselves, explaining that they've been looking for her for a long time. They ask her questions about the Cleanse, but she doesn't know what they're talking about. The couple tells Jennifer that the Hargreeves were actually trying to kidnap her, but they saved her. I don't think Jennifer buys it.
Diego, Lila, and Five go to The Keepers' headquarters and snoop around, looking for any information that might help them. Lila asks Five why he can't blink anymore, and he tells her that he doesn't know. He teleports them to that train station he discovered in episode 2, saying that every time he tries to blink, he just ends up here. Lila convinces Five to get on the next train to see where it goes, while Diego finds files about the Cleanse in The Keepers' garbage.
Klaus ends up at Allison's house and begins raiding her stuff, taking as much cash as he can find — including Claire's stash of money. As he takes the TV off the wall, Claire walks in and catches him in the act. She tries to talk to him and ask him what's happened, but he tells her that it's too late and he needs to leave. With the TV in hand, he flees.
Five is transported back to his apocalypse
Lila and Five get off the train and walk outside, finding everything around them is burnt down or on fire. It's the remains of The Keepers' apartment. Five quickly realizes that this is his apocalypse, the place he was trapped in for 40 years, a.k.a. the original timeline. Someone begins shooting at Lila and Five from a distance and it doesn't take Five to realize that it's this timeline's version of himself. They run down to the subway station and get back on the train, as Five is able to blink them back to the apartment with Diego.
Diego shows Lila and Five the files he found, one of which mentions the date October 14, 2006 — the day their Ben died — along with "the Jennifer incident." Diego quickly deduces that whatever is going on with Jennifer has to do with Ben.
Speaking of Ben, Sy finds him and asks where his daughter is. Ben explains what happened, and admits he can't stop thinking about Jennifer. He also wants answers; he knows that he's not actually Jennifer's father. He tells Sy that she's with Gene and Jean, which alarms Sy. He knows she's in danger. Ben suddenly gets a sharp pain in his head and Sy says that it's Jennifer trying to contact him. He advises Ben to listen to his body and that he already has everything he needs to find her. Ben's face turns red like lava, and the episode cuts to Jennifer, whose face is doing the same thing.
The Jennifer incident
Jene and Gene show Jennifer all of their artifacts, which they believe are proof that there are other timelines out there. They tell Jennifer that she's the key to destroying all the false timelines and restoring the correct one, but she doesn't know what they're talking about. They ask her how they can help her bring about the Cleanse, and to this, Jennifer steals a knife and threatens them. She calls them crazy and tries to escape, but Gene has a gun. They then show her the giant squid — yes, the same one from the beginning of the episode — and she actually seems to remember it. In fact, she seems very, very scared by it.
Viktor, Luther, and Allison go to Reginald's house and are surprised when one of the bodyguards is nice and welcoming. When they go inside, Reginald is nowhere to be found, but Abigail greets them with cheer. She tells them she's heard so much about them and wants to get to know them. Eventually, after some awkward moments, Reginald shows up and wants an explanation for what happened in New Grumpson. Viktor gets up, frustrated, and his powers come out. This confirms Reginald's suspicions that the siblings have regained their powers.
Reginald seems to have more questions than the siblings do, and he tells them that he's been protecting Jennifer from them. According to him, Jennifer has more powers than all of the siblings combined. Diego, Five, and Lila suddenly show up at the house and say they need to talk about Ben.
Klaus gets into trouble
Out in an alleyway, Klaus levitates as he waits to meet up with a guy named Quinn. He comes and tells Klaus that he owes him $40,000, an amount of money that Klaus admits to not having. Klaus tries to get Quinn to kill him, even punching him in the face to try to provoke him. Quinn ends up shooting him in the forehead and is shocked when he watches the bullet wound heal within seconds. Soon after, Klaus wakes up to discover he's being held upside down in some sort of cell. Quinn tells him he has an idea of how he can pay off his debt.
Diego gives the files he found to his siblings and Five says that the documents explain Ben's death, which is connected to something called "the Jennifer incident." Luther says they already know how Ben died, but when he tries to explain it, the siblings all realize that they don't actually know. They've been fed some vague explanation that doesn't mean anything. Someone has messed with their memories. Is it Reginald or someone else?
Reginald needs to restore some memories
Reginald says he doesn't know what they're talking about because all of this happened in a different timeline, though he admits that it sounds like something he would do. He references experiments he orchestrated on the human mind, and the siblings demand help. They tell Reginald to give them back their memories of Ben, and while he's hesitant, Abigail persuades him to do it.
Ben shows up at Jean and Gene's and uses his tentacles to travel sneakily through their backyard. He begins killing everyone outside, including security guards, and Jean and Gene see him from afar. Ben rushes to find Jennifer as people begin shooting at them and they run away.
Back at Reginald's, he hooks up Luther, Diego, and Allison to one of his machines, and Viktor insists that he wants to do it too, even though he wasn't on their mission. Before the machine begins, Lila tells Diego she wants to take a break from their marriage. Reginald starts the machine up and the siblings begin seeing different images and memories as the episode comes to a close.
As Luther, Diego, Allison, and Viktor begin to regain memories of Ben, I'm sure other memories will come back that they aren't anticipating. We still don't know how Ben's death is connected to Jennifer and the squid, but we'll (hopefully) find out very soon. Keep reading our episodic recaps of The Umbrella Academy season 4 here at Show Snob! You can stream all six episodes right now on Netflix.