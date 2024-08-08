The Umbrella Academy season 4 episode 2 recap: "Jean and Gene"
The second episode of The Umbrella Academy season 4 takes place the morning after the Hargreeves siblings' dinner together, and they're feeling serious effects of those marigold shots.
WARNING: Major spoilers for The Umbrella Academy season 4 episode 2 are below.
Luther wakes up, feeling incredibly hungover, and when he goes to work his boss suspects he's on drugs. He begins a performance and realizes he somehow has impressive strength, dancing with women in the audience and picking them up. His powers are coming back, of course, but he doesn't realize it yet. Diego delivers packages and is also amused by his strength, finding the ability to throw mail into mailboxes perfectly without having to get out of the truck. Five accidentally blinks (a.k.a. teleports) and takes a sick day from the CIA office, unsure of what's going on.
The Hargreeves' powers have returned!
At the strip club, Luther begins taking his clothes off and scares off the audience before realizing he's back to his ape-like body again, angry that his powers are back. All the siblings go to the house and demand answers. Even Lilia has powers now in the form of eye lasers, though she isn't entirely sure how to use them. Ben shows up and admits it was him; he gave them the marigold in the shots. He's got tentacles now, which surprises the siblings. Everyone seems sick except for Klaus, who comes clean by admitting he didn't actually take the shot. The siblings are furious with Ben for changing their lives like this.
The siblings go back to the dry cleaners looking for Sly, but he's nowhere to be found. Instead, they find a map with the town of New Grumpson, Maine circled. Without other options, they decide to drive to this town to try and find him. On the way there, they get increasingly sicker and a gross projectile vomit scene ensues. Later on in the road trip, Diego opens up to Five, revealing he thinks Lila is having an affair. Five doesn't want to tell Diego about The Keepers, so instead he defends Lila and advises him to just ignore it. We then see that Lila is secretly listening.
The Hargreeves finally arrive at New Grumpson and aren't sure where to go so they split up. Ben immediately leaves them and goes on his own, finding his way to a diner. He gets called out by the owner for being rude to her and the town sheriff, which forces him to leave. Viktor and Allison have a moment in which Viktor tells Allison that he understands why she did what she did and he's happy now. They're not friends anymore, but for Viktor, it is what it is.
Klaus waits in the van and plays with tarot cards, getting the card of death which disturbs him. He opens up the glove compartment and sees the bottle of marigold but decides against any temptation. The woman who owns the diner sees Ben outside and invites him back in, and they get to know each other a little bit. She opens up about her life in New Grumpson, and Ben seems to take a liking to her.
An attack in New Grumpson
In the town square, Lila thanks Five for not outing her to Diego, and then Five notices a man in town staring at them. Across town, Allison notices a group of people staring at her and Viktor, too, and it's evident that literally every townsperson is looking at the siblings. A woman working at an antique shop takes out a gun and tries to shoot Allison, Viktor, and Luther, while every townsperson follows her lead and begins shooting. As the siblings are being attacked, Five runs down to a train station and gets on the first incoming train. When he gets off, he realizes he's back at the same stop in New Grumpson, though it's a different timeline. He gets back on the train to go find his siblings.
Diego and Lila take out a bunch of the townspeople with their powers, and meanwhile, a woman runs to the van begging Klaus for help. He asks her if she's Jennifer and she says yes, claiming that people are trying to kill her. A few of the siblings run over and know she's lying, and it's revealed that Jennifer is actually the woman from the diner. The woman pretending to be Jennifer shoots Klaus in the chest and Diego kills her.
Luther, Viktor, and Allison are still out in the town and Luther spots a piece of clothing on the floor with "Hargreeves Enterprises" printed on it, realizing that his father must be behind all of this. A big group of townspeople comes to attack them and Luther acts as a human shield for his siblings. Viktor and Allison use their powers to kill the townspeople, while Five blinks from the train station to them. A man wearing a Santa suit begins shooting at them, but Diego comes in the nick of time driving the van, running over him over.
Who is Jennifer, really?
The siblings are all together in the van, along with the real Jennifer, and they drive out of town while Klaus bleeds out. They take out the bottle of marigold and Allison apologizes before pouring some of it into Klaus' wound. Klaus does not want his powers back, but that's the only option they have to save his life. Diego assures Jennifer that they're going to get her home to her dad, but she's confused. She doesn't know who he's talking about. Suddenly, another car hits them and in slow motion, we see Jennifer's hand light up with some type of power and touch Ben's.
We see that Gene and Jean are the ones who hit them, and after the accident, they take Jennifer with them. Ben tries to reach out to Jennifer but is unable to as the episode comes to an end.
As the Hargreeves attempt to put the pieces together of what happened in New Grumpson, they're likely going to need to get Jennifer back. We'll see what happens next in The Umbrella Academy season 4 episode 3! Keep up with our episodic recaps of the final season here at Show Snob, and stream all six episodes on Netflix right now.