The Veil and 3 more shows to stream this week (April 29)
A brand new week means there are new shows and episodes to watch! Not caught up on what's streaming? We're here to help!
By Sandy C.
A new week has arrived, and this one is spilling over to a new month! But these are busy times! Need a streaming guide to point you in the right direction? Show Snob is here to help! From a spy thriller to an all-new season of Hacks, here are four of the best shows coming to streaming this week (April 29) so you don't miss out!
Before we check out the shows coming to streaming this week, let's take a quick look back at what the month of April 2024 gifted TV fans. First, Max angered us all with the powerful documentary Quiet on Set. And the highly anticipated series Fallout finally premiered on Amazon Prime Video. Not all April shows were winners, though. American Horror Story: Delicate -- Part 2, for example, is somehow even more disappointing than the first part.
Can you think of any other hits (or misses) from April? Well, the month is not yet over! Let's have a look at which shows just made the cut and which are spilling into May 2024. We'll give you a quick list before diving into details.
- The Veil, April 30
- Acapulco season 3, May 1
- The Tattooist of Auschwitz, May 2
- Hacks season 3, May 2
The Veil on Hulu
The Veil is a new original series from FX on Hulu that premieres exclusively on the streamer beginning Tuesday, April 30. The first two episodes drop on April 30, with the remaining four episodes released weekly until the finale on May 28, for a total of six episodes. The Veil sees Elisabeth Moss and Yumna Marwan take on the roles of two international spies forced to work together on a risky mission that will save thousands -- but can these two agents trust each other?
Here is the episode release schedule for The Veil. Note: All episodes drop at 3 a.m. ET on the dates noted.
- Episode 1, titled "The Camp," streams April 30
- Episode 2, titled "Crossing the Bridge," streams April 30
- Episode 3, titled "The Asset," streams May 7
- Episode 4, titled "Declassified," streams May 14
- Episode 5, titled "Grandfather's House," streams May 21
- Episode 6, titled "The Cottage," streams May 28
Will you be catching new episodes as soon as they are available or wait until later on in the day? If it's the latter, we don't blame you! Even Show Snobs need their beauty sleep. Just don't wait too long to watch or you risk bumping into spoilers online.
The Tattooist of Auschwitz on Peacock
Missing the month of April by a day is The Tattooist of Auschwitz, a historical drama based on Heather Morris' Holocaust novel of the same name. Peacock releases the first episode on May 1, and all six episodes the following day on May 2. The Tattooist of Auschwitz takes place during World War II and centers on Lali Sokolov, a Slovakian Jewish prisoner tasked with tattooing ID numbers on the arms of other prisoners.
The Peacock drama stars Harvey Keitel, Melanie Lynskey, Jonah Hauer-King, and others. This is one emotional series, driven by love, hope, and resilience. The Tattooist of Auschwitz is even more impactful when you learn that it is based on the true story of Sokolov and his wife Gita Furman.
Apple TV+'s acclaimed series, Acapulco, is back with its third season on May 1. The comedy will continue its past and present format, switching between the 1980s to present time as we learn more about Maximo and how he became the successful businessman he is today. Not caught up on the series? Not a problem! Acapulco season 3 will not drop all episodes on the same day, so you have some time to stream any episodes you may have missed. The first two seasons are available to stream on Apple TV+.
In the third season, present-day Maximo returns to Las Colinas and is surprised to find it is not what it used to be. At the same time, we'll travel to 1985 as Maximo continues to work hard to achieve his dreams, but will it cost him his loved ones? The first two episodes of Acapulco season 3 are available to stream on May 1, followed by one new episode every Wednesday through the finale on June 26.
Hacks season 3 on Max
Last, but certainly not least! We have Hacks coming back with its highly anticipated third season. Hacks season 3 arrives May 2 exclusively on Max and we are ready for it! New to the world of Max's Hacks? You're missing out. Luckily the first two seasons are streaming on the platform. You don't have too much time to catch up, but since episodes drop weekly, you may catch the finale in real-time.
Hacks follows Deborah Vance (portrayed by Jean Smart), a stand-up comic struggling to keep up with a new generation. In an attempt to reinvent herself, Deborah hires Ava Daniels (Hannah Einbinder) as a writer. It works, but, more importantly, the two strike up a strong friendship. Here's the episode release schedule so you don't miss out:
- Episode 1, titled "Just For Laughs," streams May 2
- Episode 2, titled "Better Latte," streams May 2
- Episode 3, titled "The Roast of Deborah Vance," streams May 9
- Episode 4, titled "Join the Club," streams May 9
- Episode 5 streams May 16
- Episode 6 streams May 16
- Episode 7 streams May 23
- Episode 8 streams May 23
- Episode 9 streams May 30
Happy streaming!