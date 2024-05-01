The Veil episode 3 preview: Hidden truths come to light in The Asset
The first two episodes of The Veil are now streaming on Hulu. Excited for the third chapter to arrive? Here's everything you need to know!
By Sandy C.
FX's The Veil stars Elisabeth Moss as Imogene Salter, a highly-ranked spy agent who is tasked with the tough mission of befriending an individual who may have information that can save thousands of lives. The spy-thriller is streaming exclusively on Hulu as part of the FX on Hulu deal.
I was initially super excited about The Veil, particularly because I love Elisabeth Moss' work as an actress in drama. Unfortunately, the first two episodes failed to impress me. You can check out my full review of episodes 1 and 2, HERE. But, for me, the bottom line is that it's not as thrilling of a series as I was expecting. The narrative is one we have seen time and time again in spy movies and shows. The stunts are also often too silly and distracting. As for the twists? You'll see them coming a mile away, especially if you frequently watch action-spy series.
But don't take my word for it! Check the limited series out for yourself. Even I will continue watching. After all, we are only two episodes in. Fingers crossed The Veil episode 3 wins me back. Here's everything to know about the upcoming episode, including the teaser trailer and synopsis.
Spoiler alert! If you missed the first two episodes of FX's limited series, please note there are spoilers ahead. Only continue reading if you are all caught up.
The Veil episode 3 is titled "The Asset," and will stream Tuesday, May 7, at 3 a.m. ET, exclusively on Hulu. The upcoming episode was written by Steven Knight and directed by Daina Reed. If you thought Imogen and Adilah (Yumma Marwan) were growing close, just wait until the emotional reunion between Adilah and her daughter. The line between right and wrong begins to fade for Imogen. Now, that synopsis may not be too revealing, so let's watch the teaser trailer for more hints of what's to come:
Here's the episode release schedule for all six episodes so you don't miss out (all of which drop on Hulu at 3 a.m. ET):
- Episode 1, titled "The Camp," now streaming
- Episode 2, titled "Crossing the Bridge," now streaming
- Episode 3, titled "The Asset," streams May 7
- Episode 4, titled "Declassified," streams May 14
- Episode 5, titled "Grandfather's House," streams May 21
- Episode 6, titled "The Cottage," streams May 28
Will you be watching new episodes as they drop on Hulu or catch them later on in the day? If it's the latter, be sure to avoid bumping into spoilers online!