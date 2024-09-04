These are the 10 most-watched shows on streaming right now: How many are you watching?
By Sandy C.
Streaming services continue to rule the world of entertainment – and we’re not complaining! The more the merrier, am I right? But shouldn’t we also prioritize quality over quantity? I think so! And that's why we're Show Snobs. That said, not every single show out right now is worth watching. So we're here to help! Which series have you not been able to get enough of these days? Is it one of the shows that made it to this week’s top 10? There’s only one way to find out!
It’s not surprising at all to find Prime Video’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power as the No. 1 most-watched series on streaming. Not only did it only recently premiere its second season, but it has had a massive following since it arrived. Mostly thanks to the movie franchise, sure, but it’s also a truly brilliant adventure. I am willing to bet that The Rings of Power is going to enjoy several more weeks in the top three spots.
In second and third places, we have Only Murders in the Building (from Hulu) and Kaos (from Netflix), respectively. I can understand why the Hulu comedy-drama is ranked so high, but I’ll admit I did not know about Kaos until I saw it on this list. Do you think it will prove its power to hold on to the top 10 for weeks to come? Or is this just beginner's luck? Kaos stars Jeff Goldblum, Janet McTeer, Cliff Curtis, and others. The Netflix dark comedy follows the god Zeus as he panics over the possible upcoming end of his reign after discovering a wrinkle on his forehead.
The top 10 most-watched shows on streaming
- The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power on Prime Video
- Only Murders in the Building on Hulu
- Kaos on Netflix
- English Teacher on FX (streams the next day on Hulu)
- Bad Monkey on Apple TV+
- From on MGM+
- Terminator Zero on Netflix
- The Old Man on FX (streams the next day on Hulu)
- Slow Horses on Apple TV+
- Dark Winds on Netflix
Other highlights worth pointing out from this list, include the big drop for Apple TV+’s Bad Monkey and the addition of the new series English Teacher. Are you watching either of these shows? Up next, Tell Me Lies season 2 will likely make a toxic splash on the top 10 the next time we meet, as well as The Perfect Couple on Netflix. What are you the most excited to stream?