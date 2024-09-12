Three Women episode 1 preview: Meet the three women and the writer who tells their story
If you're looking for a show that's female-centric and based on true stories, then you'll want to check out Three Women that's coming to Starz. The tale is based on the book of the same name by author Lisa Taddeo.
Three Women premieres with the first episode Friday, Sept. 13, 2024 at 12 a.m. ET on the Starz app, or 10 p.m. ET on the Starz channel. Since the network releases episodes at midnight eastern, some of you might actually be able to start watching the episode later tonight due to time zone differences. New episodes will be released weekly. We shared the release days and times for you below:
Starz app
- East coast: 12 a.m. ET on Fridays
- West coast: 9 p.m. PT on Thursdays
- Midwest: 11 p.m. CT on Thursdays
- Mountain: 10 p.m. MT on Thursdays
Starz linear channel on TV
- East coast: 10 p.m. ET on Fridays
- West coast: 7 p.m. PT on Fridays
- Midwest: 9 p.m. CT on Fridays
- Mountain: 8 p.m. MT on Fridays
What to expect from the Three Women premiere
The first episode is appropriately titled "three women," and the script is actually written by the author herself! I love when that happens. She's sort of adapting her own non-fiction story. The Three Women premiere is going to focus on establishing each of the main characters, who are writer Gia; housewife Lina; a successful Sloane; and waitress Maggie. We shared the official synopsis below:
"Gia, a grieving writer, sets out to write a book about female desire in America.
She introduces us to three subjects: Lina, a homemaker in suburban Indiana; Sloane, a
glamorous entrepreneur in the Northeast; and Maggie, a waitress in North Dakota."
Shailene Woodley takes on the role of Gia, the writer who is following the lives of the three women. But before she finds them, she gets some not so helpful advice. I mean, he was right about going on a road trip and getting out of the main cities. The other part of his advice, um maybe that's a skip. Will Gia take it though? We'll find out soon!
Joining Woodley onscreen are Betty Gilpin as Lina, DeWanda Wise as Sloane, and Gabrielle Creevy as Maggie. I've already watched the first episode as they were made available to press, and I can tell you that all four of these actresses truly shine in their roles. Though I have to say, my favorite is definitely Gilpin. I can't wait for all of you to see her in this new show too.
Three Women premieres with the first episode Friday, Sept. 13, 2024 on Starz.