Three Women episode 1 review: The Starz show is going to become your new favorite to watch
I think Three Women on Starz is going to be your new favorite show! A tale from multiple female perspectives? Check. Intriguing characters? Check. A bit of mystery? Check. Episode 1, "three women," has honestly already got me hooked on the series. Here's our review. SPOILERS BELOW.
Give me more Betty Gilpin
So far, all three of the women the story focuses on, plus writer Gia, have captured my attention. Though I think my favorite character - and honestly actress - is Lina played by Betty Gilpin. The star just brings a nuanced feel to this housewife and mother who is so starved of affection and whose desires have had to be buried down. But she can't bury them anymore.
You can literally feel how desperate she is "to feel hot," as she tells her doctor. I mean, this girl has resorted to making out with herself against the glass of the shower. That made for an interesting angle to look at. But anyways, someone please come kiss this woman. I don't know what her husband's problem is and why he feels uncomfortable kissing anymore. And the priest was no help at all. Basically telling Lina she needs to accept what makes her husband uncomfortable and deal with it. Thanks for the great advice priest guy.
Dr. Henry is a delight. he's a bit eccentric, but straightforward in the most amusing way. I like him, and you can tell he wants to help his patients, including Lina. And while she does have endometriosis and fibromialgia, he also tells her that lots of the pain is coming from the pressures she's dealing with. And the best way to deal with that? Pleasure yourself. And boy, does she. It made for a pretty hilarious scene the way Gilpin played it. But, hey. The girl got what she needed and we're happy for her.
Sloane, Maggie, and even Gia are a bit more of a mystery
Out of the three women, I'd say Sloane is the one who's an enigma. I really think the fact that she and her husband invite other men and women into their bed is going to have consequences later. So far, they've chosen the "right" people. But something tells me the introduction of Will is going to bring some trouble to the otherwise successful and happy couple.
Where Lina hides her desires, Sloane isn't afraid to. But I'm curious to see where her tale goes. I think it was interesting that it was mentioned she was hugged by her mother a handful of times. This suggests some deeper issues from her childhood, and I look forward to learning more about her.
Finally, there's sweet Maggie. Despite us immediately learning she had a relationship with her English teacher in high school - who's married and a father by the way - actress Gabrielle Creevy brings an air of innocence around her that still makes your heart go out to Maggie. She's not 23 years old and a waitress, but definitely still hung up on her former teacher, Aaron.
Why oh why Maggie did you leave a congratulations on winning best teacher of the year award card with your phone number in his mailbox? Then, she goes to email him, sort of threatening to expose the secret between them. And he's definitely not happy about it as we see him throw the trash in frustration.
Like her friends said, it could help for her to say or do something because maybe he's seducing another high school girl. It's a complicated situation, that's for sure. And the fact that Three Women is based on true stories makes all of these all the more interesting.
I'm also curious to learn more about Gia. We get a bit of a look at who she is, but the episode of course focused on introducing us to her three subjects and who they are. Though something tells me this writer also has an interesting story of her own.
Grading Three Women episode 1
Three Women episode 1 is a great episode that lays the groundwork of the story and establishes where each of the characters are. It does a good job of giving us viewers a compelling look at Lina, Sloane, and Maggie while wanting to learn more. The story felt like it was moving a little slowly at times, but the pacing wasn't too bad overall.
I will say my one complaint so far is that the show is pretty graphic, even by Starz's standards. Like Lina trimming her hair down there and a very clear shot of the front of the male anatomy sort of graphic. It doesn't have to be that illustrative. I think we get the point. So, hopefully there's a bit less of that going forward. I don't know, that's just me, personally. Episode grade level: B.
