Three Women episode 2 allows us to sympathize with Lina's questionable decisions (Review)
I was really looking forward to Three Women episode 2, "lina," on Starz because the character immediately caught my interest in the premiere and I knew her story was going to be my favorite to watch. And so far, I was right. You can feel for her, even though she's made some very questionable decisions. Let's get into our review. SPOILERS BELOW.
Three Women episode 2 really hones in on Lina starved of any sort of affection and physical touch from her husband, Ed. It builds on what was established in episode 1. And not only does he not like to go near her, but he's a dud and very dismissive. After Lina suffers a panic attack, he just tells her that all her pain and worries are in her mind. Thanks a lot, Ed. Like someone please slap some sense into this man.
And to make matters even worse, he then has the audacity to try and make her feel guilty for leaving to go to a bachelorette party and staying the night at a motel. Like, dude. She's asking for one night to do something for herself, which is probably a rarity. Learn how to take care of your own children. Ed is definitely getting on my nerves, just like he is getting on Lina's.
This is what leads to Lina and Aidan reuniting after she found him on Facebook and messaged him. Basically, they immediately start kissing. And, look. Both of them are cheating. And I don't know what Aidan's motives are because he has a wife. But poor Lina finally got kissed the way she deserves to be kissed. And if that's with another man - even though I of course do not condone cheating - then so be it. Even though it's only been two episodes, we immediately see the struggles Lina is going through and I think we can sympathize with her a bit and understand her motives. Even if her decision was not the best.
Though this doesn't apply to the others in the women's group she's started going to. They definitely judge her. And look, I can't blame them. They've heard of her struggles from what she's shared, but they dont' know everything and haven't been with the character the way us as viewers have. So their reaction makes sense, especially as they said, she's giving Ed 17 days to change or she's leaving him.
I'm going to go on a side track here for a moment and say - again do we need this very visual frontal nudity. Like, why do I need a full view Aidan's male anatomy? Also, Lina was on her period when they slept together. I'm still kind of laughing at that scene where she's jumping up and down in happiness because she's finally felt som sort of passion again, but there's the blood stain on the sheet wrapped around her. I don't know, it just made for a funny visual.
Anyway, back to Lina's confession to the women's group. She walks out frustrated and Gia follows her. She's already found a sort of connection to Lina and believes she'd be a great subject for the book she needs to write or she's getting sued by her publisher for not delivering anything. I'm curious to see where this friendship goes! I also want to know what Lina was hiding from Aidan in the flashback. Curious.
Overall I think Three Women episode 2, "lina," is a strong episode that highlights what someone might do in desperation and when they feel completely neglected. I think the pacing worked, even though some scenes were a little bit long. Though I feel like some of those beats were needed to allow them to breathe a bit. Other than the nudity and excessive visuals that aren't necessary, I'm a prude ok guys and we get the point, I liked this episode. It was successful in getting us to sympathize with Lina, which is going to be important to the story going forward. Episode grade level: B.
Stay tuned to Show Snob as we'll be providing recaps and reviews of Three Women each week. New episodes are released Fridays on Starz.