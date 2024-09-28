Three Women episode 3 review: I can understand some of Sloane's motives, but she's hard to empathize with at times
Three Women episode 3, "sloane," makes it clear that the Massachusetts gal has a complicated relationship with her mother, to say the least. And even her whole family as well which leads to negative consequences. Here's our review of the third episode of the Starz series. SPOILERS BELOW.
A mother and daughter's complicated relationship
Sloane's mom, Diane, is very tough on her. And it all began even from when she was a kid. We learn that Sloane was overweight when she was younger, and her mom didn't make it easier on her. She actually criticized her and told Sloane "big girls don't become dancers" as she was moving about in her room. Rude and harsh, lady. That's why exercise is a priority for Sloane, though unfortunately this also means she has a bad relationship with food - in particular dessert - at times.
Diane is super critical and not easy to speak with, basically doing what she wants as well. Though Sloane's father and brother don't make it easier on her either. Leave it to them to say that she's successful and "got her act together" because of a man. And they're talking about her husband, Richard. Like, excuse you guys. She did this herself thank you very much. And perhaps Richard was supportive of her, but she's the one who worked hard to get to where she is today.
Sloane can't let Will go
It's clear through the episode that when Sloane is feeling overwhelmed from her mother or family, she goes and finds some sort of outlet for her anger. And it's not always a good one. As mentioned above with the dessert, and maybe even overexercising. Though the most dangerous one to come is going to be Will. I can see it. Richard does not want him in the bedroom with them, and Sloane suggests she and Will can be alone if he doesn't want to watch. Though they always do this together, and that's not one of the rules.
Sloane argues they can change the rules. This is way more than just wanting to sleep with Will, that's clear. And she's being pretty unfair to Richard in my opinion. She still can't seem to stay away, and she runs to Will twice in this episode despite becoming friends with his girlfriend, Lily. Oh, Sloane. You are digging a big hole for yourself here. To be hoenst I also think she wasn't being fair to Richard when they got into that argument after the fun time with the other couple got cut short thanks to the other guy not wearing a condom. I mean, what were you thinking, man. Anyway.
Richard just wants to make her happy and admits that he doesn't always enjoy sharing her. And Slonae calls him weak. Kind of harsh, no? And then she starts lying to Richard about running into Will though nothing happened. Uh, girl. That's not true. They may not have physically touched, but emotions and sexual tension are definitely entering the picture here. This is a bit of a side note, though I'm a bit surprised we didn't really see Sloane and Gia interact much in the third episode.
Overall, Three Women episode 3 was an ok episode for me. To be honest, I feel like these episodes in general could be a bit shorter. They feel too long. I can definitely see Sloane's struggles and can understand some of her decisions and motives. Though I'm really not empathizing with her as much as Lina, for example.
I'm sorry but she has a husband who is willing to do whatever it is to make her happy, even if he's not comfortable at times. But Sloane wants what she wants. Plus not only is she starting to sort of cheat on her husband, but she's befriended Will's girlfriend, Lily, and being unfair to her as well. I'll need to see more of her character, but right now I'm not connecting with Sloane. Episode grade level: C.
Stay tuned to Show Snob as we'll be providing recaps and reviews of Three Women each week. New episodes are released Fridays on Starz.