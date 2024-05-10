Under the Bridge episode 6 preview: Here's what time you can start watching and what to expect
By Sandy C.
Hulu's Under the Bridge continues on May 15 with episode 6, titled "In the Water They Sink the Same." And if the episode is going to be as cold as that episode title, we are in for one heartbreaking and intense chapter! Needless to say, this is one episode you'll want to watch as soon as it drops.
Spoiler alert! If you are not caught up on Under the Bridge, please note there are spoilers ahead. Go stream the first five episodes on Hulu before reading on.
Under the Bridge is based on Rebecca Godfrey's book of the same name, which is about the true crime case of Reena Virk's murder. In Victoria, British Columbia, young teen Reena left her home to meet up with friends at a party. Sadly, she never returned. Reena was brutally killed by those she considered her friends.
In the limited series, Vritika Gupta plays Reena Virk, Riley Keough takes on the role of Rebecca Godfrey, and Lily Gladstone portrays a police officer who decided to take on Reena's case. Under the Bridge also stars Chloe Guidry, Jacon "Wanna" Walton, Aiyana Goodfellow, and others.
If you have already looked into the true case, you may have an idea of what happens to Reena, but don't assume you know what's to come next! After all, the Hulu series includes stories and characters that were created for dramatic purposes. It's very possible Under the Bridge changed a few things to keep viewers on their toes.
Under the Bridge episode 6 release date and time
Keeping up with a weekly release schedule, Hulu will drop Under the Bridge episode 6 on Wednesday, May 15. As for the time of release, new episodes reach Hulu at 12 a.m. ET. Depending on your location, this could be earlier or later. For example, Central Time Zone fans can enjoy episodes at 11 p.m. CT.
Episode 5 recap
Spoiler alert! Only read on if you are all caught up on the Hulu crime drama. Behind and episode or two? Go stream anything you may have missed on Hulu.
If you need a refresher on the fifth episode of Under the Bridge, titled "When the Heat Comes Down", we've got your back! The latest chapter revealed, not only Reena's killer, but also the true mastermind behind it all -- Kelly. Audiences got to see how Jo is with Reena when Kelly isn't around. Jo is influenced by Kelly, even if the former doesn't realize it. Kelly's history of violence came to light in episode 5, revealing the troubled teen is more disturbed than we had assumed.
What's more, is that Kelly has never suffered any consequences for her actions thanks to her influential family. She also appears to have no remorse for her actions, which hints at mental issues. In episode 5, Kelly also gets Jo and Dusty to make anonymous calls to the police to blame Warren as Reena's killer. Luckily, Office Cam can tell who the callers are and she knows that Warren did not act alone.
Meanwhile, Rebecca is protecting Warren, which isn't a good sign for her alliance with Cam. I think Rebecca sees saving Warren as an opportunity to redeem herself for what happened to her late brother. Rebecca continues to struggle with guilt over her brother's death, but I don't think protecting Warren is going to help.
Episode 4 synopsis
This is where we would share a teaser trailer for the upcoming episode, but we couldn't find one released by Hulu at this time. However, we do have a synopsis for the upcoming episode:
"Past and present wounds entwine as Rebecca and Cam's alliance is tested. The Virks discuss taking matters into their own hands, and the teens use a school dance as a cover for their escape plan -- all as another life is threatened."
There will only be two episodes left after "In the Water They Sink the Same." The series finale is set to stream on Hulu on Wednesday, May 29.