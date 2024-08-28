Don't miss the drama in the Big Brother season 26 two-hour special tonight! (How to watch and what to expect)
By Diana Nosa
Big Brother season 26 has been a doozy ever since the first episode premiered. The American reality TV series does its best to capture everything that goes down each week in three hour-long episodes, but, with this cast, three episodes just won't cut it sometimes. Not to mention the fact that, with there being so many powers in play such as the AI Instigator, there are just so many things to sift through.
Thankfully, Big Brother has your back! Tonight, season 26 viewers will have the opportunity to watch a brand-new episode that will show everything that's gone down in this tumultuous week thus far. And the best part about this episode is that it will have a duration of two hours! Be sure to tune in to CBS or Paramount+ starting at 8 p.m. ET.
That's right! You won't have to worry about waiting until Thursday's episode to see the drama before the Veto ceremony as well as the drama afterward. Sounds like something you would like to tune into? If so, you're in the right place because we're here to tell you all you can expect from tonight's episode.
Big Brother's T'Kor will have difficulty choosing who she wants out
With T'Kor being Head of Household, the house wasn't necessarily sure where her head was at. Sure, she is pretty cordial with everyone in the house. However, her downfall may be that she's too distrustful and quick to flip on a second's notice. After all, that's how one of her closest allies, Tucker, is on the block instead of someone she's not that close with like Joseph or Leah.
The Golden Power of Veto competition will show T'Kor cards a little more, so fans can expect to understand her gameplay and why she's using her HOH reign to take out people who had her back since Day 1. It will also show, however, if she has what it takes to stay in this game for the long run.
Last but not least, fans can expect to see some in-house drama play out, including (but not limited to) Tucker and Rubina's showmance, Angela's multiple meltdowns, Angela's beef with Tucker, and, unexpectedly, Tucker reportedly wanting out of the Big Brother house since he believes he's a "varsity" playing with "junior varsity" houseguests.
There is so much in store tonight! Be sure to head to CBS to watch a brand-new two-hour special episode of Big Brother season 26. Or head to Paramount+ the next day to stream what you've missed!