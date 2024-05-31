What to stream on Max if you don't like House of the Dragon
By Sandy C.
Here we go again, folks! The dragons are coming. When it comes to the House of the Dragon, you either love it or don't. Since it serves as a prequel to Game of Thrones, chances are that, if you didn't follow the original series, you haven't been watching House of the Dragon. Or hey, maybe you're just not into fantasy. Either way, we're not here to judge! What we are here to do is tell you about the other options available on Max, because it's not just dragons.
The Game of Thrones prequel is the biggest release on Max this month. It's such a big deal, in fact, that nothing wanted to compete with it, so there are not many releases in June from the streamer. But we'll share what we've got! Before diving into the details, here's a quick list of what's ahead:
- Am I OK?, June 6
- Fantasmas, June 7
- Hannah Einbinder: Everything Must Go, June 13
- Here to Climb, June 18
Am I OK?, June 6
Not wanting to commit to House of the Dragon or any other series, for that matter? Not a problem. One thing to love about Max is that the service offers movies, too. One of the movies coming June 2024, is Am I OK?, starring Dakota Johnson, Sonoya Mizuno, Jermaine Fowler, and others. The story follows Lucy and Jane, best friends who know everything about each other. Well, almost everything. When Lucy reveals to Jane the long-held secret that she is a lesbian, Jane helps Lucy navigate the dating world in her 30s.
Fantasmas, June 7
Fantasmas is a new HBO series that premieres on June 7 at 11 p.m., it will also stream on Max and be available there if you are not able to watch at that time. The series follows Julio Torres and his search for his lost golden oyster earring. Throughout his hunt in New York City, Julio encounters people from all walks of life. The comedy series will feature six episodes, dropping one episode each week. The synopsis from HBO shares that the series is "a kaleidoscope of color and surrealism, weaving together stories of people looking for meaning, purpose, and connection in an increasingly isolating world." The series stars Julio Torres, Martine Gutierrez, Tomas Matos, and Joe Rumrill.
Hannah Einbinder: Everything Must Go, June 13
Who doesn't love a comedy special? I know I do! This is Hacks star Hannah Einbinder's debut stand-up special, so we're excited to see more of the star's comedy chops. The standup special was written and executive produced by Hannah Einbinder herself. In Everything Must Go, Einbinder will chat about everything from climate change to her teen years as a competitive cheerleader. Filmed at the El Rey Theater in Los Angeles, Hannah Einbinder: Everything Must Go is approximately one hour long and drops on Max Thursday, June 13. Don't miss it!
Here to Climb, June 18
Into sports? Don't miss the sports documentary Here to Climb, which follows professional climber Sasha DiGiulian. In the doc, both DiGiulian's physical and mental obstacles will be featured as we learn about DiGiulian's childhood days and how she went from child prodigy to a champion sport climber.
What will you be watching on Max this month? Or will you give in and check out House of the Dragon? What else should we add to this list?