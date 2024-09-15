When do new episodes of Tulsa King season 2 come out? Find out with this release schedule!
It's finally time to get back to the Tulsa King and his criminal ways now that Tulsa King season 2 is here! The show starring Sylvester Stallone became a popular one amongst viewers when it first debuted in November 2022. And now almost two years later, we're ready for more!
Tulsa King season 2 premiered today, Sept. 15, 2024 on Paramount+. This season there's a total of 10 episodes for us to look forward to, which is an extra installment compared to the first season. Hey, we'll never complain about having more content!
Each week, one new episode will be released weekly until the finale which takes us into the middle of November. So this show is going to be around for a while. Check out the episode release schedule below:
- Episode 1 - Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024
- Episode 2 - Sept. 22
- Episode 3 - Sept. 29
- Episode 4 - Oct. 6
- Episode 5 - Oct. 13
- Episode 6 - Oct. 20
- Episode 7 - Oct. 27
- Episode 8 - Nov. 3
- Episode 9 - Nov. 10
- Episode 10 - Nov. 17
The first episode, "Back in the Saddle," will see Dwight and his crew get ready to open up their new business - the casino and week shop, per the synopsis. But, they may face some complications to their plans when the "law comes knocking." Overall this season, the Tulsa gang will also have to deal with the Kansas city mob and "a very powerful local businessman." Can Dwight take on all these challenges? I sure think he can!
What I like about this series is the fact that it's action-packed, the storytelling is effective, there's emotion throughout the tale that can be focused on action and plotting, and the acting is so on point! This is definitely a great cast that helps bring the story to life. No wonder Tulsa King became a hit when it first came out. And I'm not surprised there's more of you guys out there like me geared up for season 2.
Joining Stallone onscreen are Neal McDonough, Martin Starr, Jay Will, Max Casella, Vincent Piazza, Tatiana Zappardino, Annabella Sciorra, Frank Grillo, Domenick Lombardozzi, Andrea Savage, Garrett Hedlund and Dana Delany. And do you know country singer Jelly Roll? He actually has a cameo coming up in season 2 as well. How interesting!
Tulsa King season 2 streams new episodes Sundays on Paramount+.