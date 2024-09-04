When does Power Book II: Ghost return with new episodes? (Everything to know)
Power Book II: Ghost is set to unveil its final episodes, so when can you see the conclusion of the epic crime drama? Debuting on Starz in 2014, Power soon became one of the network’s biggest hits. It told the story of James St. Patrick (Omari Hardwick) aka “Ghost,” a drug lord running a nightclub. The show ran six seasons with various twists and turns as James tried to keep power amid complicated romances.
The final episode revealed James had been shot dead in a fight with his own son, Tariq (Michael Rainey Jr.) Tariq’s mother, Tasha (Naturi Naughton) took the fall for it in the hopes Tariq could have a better life. The show would spawn spin-offs in Book III: Kanan (a prequel set in the 1990s) and Book IV: Force (focusing on James’ best friend Tommy embarking on his own journey).
Book II: Ghost is the immediate sequel, in which Tariq tries to get his mom out of prison while attending college. To pay her legal fees, Tariq turns to drug dealing and, despite his best efforts, is soon following in his father’s footsteps with his own criminal empire. It had been announced that Season 4 would be the final one for the show, yet fans were surprised that it was split in half. So when does Power Book II: Ghost season 4 part 2 come out?
When does Power Book II: Ghost season 4 part 2 come out?
It was already announced that Power Book II: Ghost would conclude with its fourth season, which premiered on Starz on June 7, 2024. The show ran five episodes before taking a break. The reasons are various as, like many series, the show was affected by the 2023 Hollywood strikes and needed time to wrap up filming. It’s also common for Starz to split up seasons of some of their biggest hits. The network likely feels they’ll get more attention airing the finale in the fall.
Power Book II: Ghost season 4 part 2 premieres Friday, Sept. 6, 2024 with episode 6, "Devil's Playground" at midnight ET on the Starz app and via linear at 8 p.m. ET in the U.S. The final five episodes of the show will be released weekly. This means the series finale will air on Oct. 4. Check out the release schedule below:
- Episode 6 - Sept. 6 at 12 a.m. ET on the app, 8 p.m. ET on the channel
- Episode 7 - Sept. 13 at 12 a.m. ET on the app, 8 p.m. ET on the channel
- Episode 8 - Sept. 20 at 12 a.m. ET on the app, 8 p.m. ET on the channel
- Episode 9 - Sept. 27 at 12 a.m. ET on the app, 8 p.m. ET on the channel
- Episode 10 - Oct. 4 at 12 a.m. ET on the app, 8 p.m. ET on the channel
We even have the synopsis for the start of part 2, episode 6. We shared it below:
"With eyes back on their business, Tariq and Brayden must find a way to get back in Noma's good graces; Diana is faced with a dilemma: stepping further into the game than she's ever gone before, or risk her family's safety."
As it happens, Power Book IV is also set to end with its upcoming third season, while production is starting on Book III’s fifth season, which is likely its last as well. There are plans for a possible prequel series showing how a younger James and Tommy got their start in the business.
So, fans can expect Power Book II: Ghost to start its final run of episodes this week and given the drama and setup, it’s likely to be a wild and bloody ride to the finish to cap off this chapter of Starz’s crime franchise.
Power Book II: Ghost season 4 returns Friday, Sept. 6 at 12 a.m. ET on the Starz app and 8 p.m. ET on the channel.