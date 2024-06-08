Power Book II: Ghost, Perfect Match, and 4 more shows to stream this weekend (June 8 - June 9, 2024)
It's officially the weekend for us here in the U.S., and that means us TV lovers have the chance to catch up new and returning shows we have missed during the busy week. This weekend, there's actually a lot of different choices and streamers to choose from. Before we get into them, I do want to point out two shows that aren't gone into detail below, but you shoul add to your watch list if you have the time.
First is Bridgerton season 3 part 1. With the final four episodes of the season coming to Netflix on Thursday, June 13, this is your time to catch up or even tune in again for a refresh. Second, Star Wars: The Acolyte is the show of the summer! It premiered on Wednesday, June 5 and new episodes are released weekly.
But this past week and weekend have a lot to offer. I'm sure there's bound to be something you'll find to enjoy. Ready to jump in? Here are 6 shows to stream this weekend, June 7 to June 9, 2024!
Jump to:
Sweet Tooth season 3
Stream on Netflix
This is officially the final season of Sweet Tooth on Netflix, and so those of you who have been following the show will definitely want to tune in and check out how it all ends. Season 3, which has a total of 8 episodes, came out on Thursday, June 6. In this next chapter we see Gus, Jepperd, Becky, and Wendy head to Alaska to look for Gus' mother, Birdie, per the synopsis. She's been working to "uncover the mysterious origins of the deadly Sick."
Plus, the group faces a "new threat" and that's Helen Zhang, her daughter Rosie, and the ferocious Wolf Boys. In this conclusion, they're all definitely going to have to face challenges. But as they've defeated others before, I'm sure they'll be able to again! Sweet Tooth season 3 stars Christian Convery, Nonso Anozie, Stefania LaVie Owen, Naledi Murray, Amy Seimetz, and Rosalind Chao.
Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2
Stream on Paramount+
Another show that made its return on June 6 this week is Criminal Minds: Evolution on Paramount+. Following the cliffhanger we were left with at the end of season 1, the second season picks up right where it left off. The FBI team investigated the "deadly mystery" of Gold Star, per the synopsis. Things get complicated for the BAU when serial killer Elias Voit is able to negotiate a deal to get him transferred to federal custody "in the BAU's own backyard."
Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2 stars Joe Mantegna, A.J. Cook, Kirsten Vangsness, Aisha Tyler, Zach Gilford, Ryan-James Hatanaka, Adam Rodriguez, and Paget Brewster. The first two episodes were released on premiere day. And now going forward one new installment will be released weekly until the finale on Aug. 1. So now is the time to catch up on the first two episodes if you haven't yet, before episode 3 comes out on Thursday!
Queenie
Stream on Hulu
New drama series Queenie premiered today, June 7, 2024, with all 8 episodes on Hulu. Plenty of binge-watch content for you as well! The titular character is a Jamaican British young woman who is torn between two cultures living in London as she doesn't fit into either one. Plus, after her long-term relationship ends, Queenie starts to look for comfort in all the wrong places.
The series stars Dionne Brown, Bellah, and Samuel Adewunmi, and is based on the novel of the same name by Candice Carty-Williams. This show is one we definitely recommend you check out this weekend! There's drama and learning from your bad choices, but there's a comedic element too that keeps it lighthearted.
Fantasmas
Stream on Max
Alright so to be honest Fantasmas, which premiered June 7 on Max, isn't my cup of tea if I'm being honest. But, it's still on this list because perhaps some of you reading this will like it. What's great about this weekend is that there's a vareity of different shows for different tastes depending on what you like. We shared the synopsis of the new series below:
"Writer, director, and comedian Julio Torres spins a fantastical six-part tale of when he lost a gold oyster earring. In his search to find the precious object, Julio reflects on the offbeat characters he encounters in introspective, often eerie, and always comedic vignettes set in a dreamy, alternate version of New York City. A kaleidoscope of color and surrealism, FANTASMAS weaves together stories of people looking for meaning, purpose, and connection in an increasingly isolating world."
Fantasmas stars Julio Torres as Julio, Martine Gutierrez as Vanesja, Tomas Matos as Chester, and Joe Rumrill as the voice of Bibo. There's a total of 6 episodes, with only the first streaming on premiere day. Going forward, one new installment will be released until the finale on July 12.
Power Book II: Ghost season 4
Stream on Starz
Let the drama continue in Power Book II: Ghost season 4 on Starz! Tariq and Brayden are both at the top, but how long is that going to last? And can it? "With Monet left for dead, Davis facing potential disbarment, and Effie looking to secure her future at Stanford, everyone’s on their own," per the synopsis. One thing that's interesting is that Noma becomes on Tariq and Brayden's radar this season. Tariq will need to come to terms with his past so that he can "rise to the top of the food chain" and be the protector those he loves really need. Will he be able to do it?
Season 4 premiered on June 7 with the first episode. The 10-episode season has been split into two parts. I guess Starz is taking a page out of Netflix's book. I'm not really a fan of the split seasons, but it is what it is. Part 2 premieres Friday, Sept. 6. Episodes are released weekly. The show stars Michael Rainey Jr. as Tariq, Gianni Paolo as Brayden Weston, Caroline Chikezie as Noma, and more.
Perfect Match season 2
Stream on Netflix
If reality TV is your thing, then you'll definitely want to head over to Netflix to check out Perfect Match season 2. The 10 episode season, once again hosted by Nick Lachey, sees some of the most known single reality stars on Netflix from different shows of the streamer - Love Is Blind, The Ultimatum, Too Hot To Handle, The Mole, and more.
The singles go to a tropical paradise where in the hopes of finding love. But of course, it won't all go smooth sailing and we can expect to see plenty of drama, tears, and romances blossoming or burning. The first 6 episodes came out on June 7. Episodes 7-9 will drop on Friday, June 14 with the finale out on June 21. We shared the schedule below:
- Friday, June 7: (Episodes 1-6)
- Friday, June 14: (Episodes 7-9)
- Friday, June 21 (Episode 10)