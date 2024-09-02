Get excited! There's 8 new shows (and seasons) debuting on streaming this week (Sept. 2 - Sept. 6, 2024)
Fall time is an exciting one for broadcast TV as that's when a lot of new shows arrive and new seasons of fan-favorites debut. Well, the same thing is happening to streaming this year because after a summer that's been pretty light to say the least, we have 8 new shows and seasons debuting on streaming this week!
And this is just the beginning. September, and beyond, are full of exciting additions. But let's take it one week at a time. These are the 8 shows to watch on streaming this week, Sept. 2 to Sept. 6, 2024:
- English Teacher - Sept. 2, 2024 on FX/Hulu
- New episode of Only Murders in the Building season 4 - Sept. 3 on Hulu
- Tell Me Lies season 2 premiere - Sept. 4 on Hulu
- Slow Horses season 4 premiere - Sept. 4 on Apple TV+
- Outlast season 2 premiere - Sept. 4 on Netflix
- Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist premiere - Sept. 5 on Peacock
- The Perfect Couple premiere - Sept. 5 on Netflix
- New episode of Rings of Power season 2 - Sept. 5 on Prime Video
- The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives premiere - Sept. 6 on Hulu
- Power Book II: Ghost season 4 part 2 premiere - Sept. 6 on Starz
Tell Me Lies season 2
Release date: Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024 on Hulu
If you're looking for one of the dramiest dramas out there, then Tell Me Lies season 2 is definitely the one to add to your watch list. The main characters - Stephen and Lucy - have a pretty toxic relationship. And no matter how hard they try, they can't stay away from each other. At least in their college years. The series takes place in two timelines, the present and the past when the two and their equally dramatic friend group were in college.
Tell Me Lies season 2 premiers Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024 with the first two episodes on Hulu. These will be followed by one new episode weekly. There's a total of 8 episodes this season. Check out the release schedule below:
- Episode 1 - Sept. 4
- Episode 2 - Sept. 4
- Episode 3 - Sept. 11
- Episode 4 - Sept. 18
- Episode 5 - Sept. 25
- Episode 6 - Oct. 2
- Episode 7 - Oct. 9
- Episode 8 - Oct. 16
Slow Horses season 4
Release date: Wednesday, Sept. 4 on Apple TV+
Slow Horses is a spy drama that infuses humor within the story, and it works out really well! This series is in its fourth season, and still going strong! Slow Horses season 4 premieres with the first two episodes on Sept. 4. Then the show will move to a one-episode release each week until we're through all 6 episodes of the season. Here's the synopsis of the show:
"This quick-witted spy drama follows a dysfunctional team of MI5 agents — and their obnoxious boss, the notorious Jackson Lamb — as they navigate the espionage world’s smoke and mirrors to defend England from sinister forces."
Outlast season 2
Release date: Wednesday, Sept. 4 on Netflix
If reality and competition shows are your thing, then you'll be excited to know that Outlast season 2 is coming to Netflix this week! This one is all about survival, where 16 "lone wolf experts" are sent to the Alaskan wilderness to face some of the biggest challenges from nature including cold temperatures, limited sunlight, and more, per the synopsis.
The goal for the contestants is to "outlast each other" while being a part of a team to win. The prize? $1 million! Outlast season 2 premieres with the first four episodes on Sept. 4. They will be followed by the final four on Wednesday, Sept. 11. There's a total of 8 episodes this season.