Will Stephen and Lucy get back together in Tell Me Lies season 2?
If you're all caught up on Tell Me Lies season 2 and watched episode 6, "Do Your Dirty Words Come Out to Play?" you may be asking the same question that I'm thinking about. Will Stephen and Lucy get back together in Tell Me Lies season 2 on Hulu?
Of course we don't know the definitive answer just yet. Though we can make some predictions based on where the story is going. And honestly, I hate to say it, but I think Stephen and Lucy are going to get back together. First is that Lucy and Leo have broken up, and it was Stephen's fault for eggining them on and not letting anyone just sit down and enjoy Thanksgiving together.
Plus now that Diana got a bad score on her LSAT exam, which has caused her dad to not want to talk to her and messed up the plans she and Stephen had, the last episode showed us Stephen's ugly side start to creep back up with Diana. He's rude, toxic, and basically blaming her for what went wrong. This might cause him to want to turn to someone else, or even an ex like Lucy.
What really has me wondering whether they'll get back together though is two interactions between Lucy and Stephen, both in two different timelines. At Baird College after the disastrous Thanksgiving, an upset Lucy tells Stephen he wins this so-called fight that's been going on between them. She loved him, even though she knew all the bad sides of him. And so she asks Stephen, "why are you punishing me for it?"
This actually gets a subtle reaction from Stephen who wants to pretend he doesn't care what others think of him. But like Evan tells him, he cares more than he wants to let on. And clearly Lucy's words hit something, and she definitely still has feelings for Stephen. Then in the 2015 timeline, Lucy has a boyfriend and Stephen is engaged to Lydia. Though she does purposefully text Stephen to meet her at the pool, and she sets it up where he "catches" her and her boyfriend having sex at the pool, giving him a show.
Could they get back together in 2015 as well? Perhaps. And just because they're not currently dating, that doesn't mean they won't start their relationship again in college, then eventually break up once again. From the beginning of this series, the description read that Stephen and Lucy are in a toxic relationship that spans years and effects their lives and the lives of those around them. I wouldn't be surprised if they got back together in either one timeline, or both.
This would be a horrible idea on Lucy's part! She's been doing so good this year to try and get her grades up, focus on school, and had a good thing going with Leo overall before it was ruined. So if she isn't strong enough to resist Stephen once again, I think it's going to be such a huge mistake. I'm so nervous because she deserves better. Stephen is just so, ugh. I can't stand him. With only two episodes left of Tell Me Lies season 2, we'll find out soon how it all plays out. What do you think will happen?
Tell Me Lies season 2 releases new episodes Wednesdays on Hulu.