Will The Mandalorian benefit from becoming a film or should it have been season 4?
When my husband and I discovered that The Mandalorian was not going to return for season 4 but instead transform into a full-length film, The Mandalorian & Grogu, we were a little perplexed. Regardless of your opinion on the Star Wars Disney Plus television show, The Mandalorian single-handedly changed Star Wars.
At the time the live-action Star Wars films were problematic, leaving many to wonder if what made Star Wars as successful and incredible as it is, was long gone and could never return. Enter The Mandalorian, a television show that left many (especially me) intrigued but confused as to how this story would fit in the ever-growing universe.
Although I have always considered myself a Star Wars fan (not an expert), I had no knowledge, outside of Jango Fett and Boba Fett, about the Mandalorians. Who would have guessed that I'd absolutely love the show?
What is The Mandalorian about?
Certainly not me. The Mandalorian boasts three seasons, telling the story of how one job for Mandalorian Din Djarin changes his life forever.
The decision to not complete the job (Grogu), sends our hero on a mission to learn more about the creature while meeting Jedi, other Mandalorians, quirky and deadly allies, and even deadlier foes. The cast includes the acting talents of Pedro Pascal, Emily Swallow, Carl Weathers, Giancarlo Esposito, Ming Na-Wen, Gina Carano, Temuera Morrison, and Rosario Dawson.
What made The Mandalorian so successful is the very thing that's going to change. But times are changing and the fate of television, how we consume our media, and the overall climate of Hollywood is now consistently inconsistent.
TV shows are canceled left and right. Some shows are taken right off the streaming platforms without a second thought.
We just had a historic actor's and writer's strike. Movie theaters still exist but they almost feel like a distant memory rather than a tangible date night idea.
The fate of television vs film
Star Wars (Disney and Marvel as well) continues to face problems in the content they make. So, the only logical option is to not fix what's not broken.
We know that The Mandalorian is a huge success, season after season, so why not make that story into a film that can, not only bring people back to theaters, but make Disney some money back that they've been losing? From my perspective, if there is any Star Wars content that can bring people back to theaters it will be The Mandalorian.
Just as I believe the upcoming Deadpool & Wolverine film will bring Marvel fans back to theaters as well. However, I fear that a film will take away what made The Mandalorian so monumental to begin with.
Without The Mandalorian, Andor, The Book of Boba Fett, Ahsoka, and Obi-Wan Kenobi probably wouldn't exist. And yes, even though some of those shows were a disappointment, the results can't be denied.
Time will tell if The Mandalorian film changes the movie theater climate. But for now, I'll remain hopeful it will, and indulge in rewatching all three seasons on Disney Plus.
This is the way.
What are your thoughts on a Mandalorian film? Share them in the comments below!