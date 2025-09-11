Power’s new prequel just cast young Ghost and Tommy

The Power universe is expanding again as we now know who will be playing the younger versions of Ghost and Tommy in Power: Origins.

It doesn’t get as much attention as series such as Outlander, but Power is the biggest franchise on Starz. The crime drama began in 2014 with Thomas St. Patrick (Omari Hardwick), a New York club owner who’s also the drug lord known as Ghost. He’s aided by long-time best friend Tommy Egan (Joseph Sikora).

The main plotline has James falling for his old girlfriend Lena (Angela Valdes), and they have an affair. James doesn’t know until too late that Angela is a federal prosecutor going after Ghost. The series’ six-season run had that romance continuing as James faced various threats to his rule from his own family to rival Kanan (played by executive producer Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson).

The show ended in 2020, but that wasn’t the end of Power by a long shot. Power Book II: Ghost was the immediate sequel as James’ son, Tariq, followed in his father’s footsteps into the drug world. Power Book III: Raising Kanan flashed back to the early 1990s to show how Kanan (played by MeKai Curtis) got into the game himself. Finally, Power Book IV: Force had Tommy stopping by Chicago, only to see a chance to build his own criminal empire.

Ghost ended after its four-season run, Force will end with its upcoming third season and Raising Kanan will end with its planned fifth season. But it’s not the end of Power by any means, with the show joining the trend of prequel series!

Who are the new Ghost and Tommy?

Per Deadline, Spencer Moore II and Charlie Mann have been cast as Ghost and Tommy, respectively, in the upcoming prequel series Power: Origins. The show will flash back to the 1990s to show how the pair met, became friends, and began to build their drug empire. It will likely also show how James met his future wife, Tasha.

Also, it’s confirmed that Curtis will also join the show as the younger Kanan, showing how he, James, and Tommy started off as friends before a falling out.

Moore is well known for his turns in A.P. Bio, All-American, Superman & Lois, and currently has a starring role on the NBC medical drama Brilliant Minds. It looks like he’ll be balancing both shows at once. Mann is a British actor with roles in the horror movie The Watchers, and this will mark his first major role in the U.S.

The series follows the trend of prequel shows, and it does have promise, showing how James and Tommy built themselves up. While James would become a cool and collected businessman, Tommy let his temper get the best of him too often. Exploring how they started out as feisty young men is a compelling story.

The series is still in pre-production and likely not airing until 2026. It does show how Power remains Starz’s more successful franchise and another entry is a must-see for fans.

Power and its spinoffs streaming on Starz.