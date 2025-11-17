Presumed Innocent has a star-studded cast for a much different season 2

It looks like Presumed Innocent is taking a new direction in season 2 with a fantastic new cast!

Presumed Innocent was a notable entry for Apple TV in 2023. It adapted Scott Turow’s best-selling novel (which had been made into a 1990 film) in which a Chicago prosecutor (Jake Gyllenhaal) was on trial for the murder of his mistress.

The show took some liberties with the book, including the shocking reveal of who the killer was. It appeared to be a limited series, only to earn a second-season renewal. Creator David E. Kelly then threw another surprise by saying that, rather than be a sequel to season 1, the second season will shift things up to make the show an anthology.

Now, we know who’s joining with a fresh cast that will ensure this season is even bigger and better than the first was!

Variety's 2025 Power Of Women | Maya Dehlin Spach/GettyImages

Presumed Innocent season 2 cast revealed

It was announced in June that the lead for season 2 would be Rachel Brosnahan as Lelia Reynolds. The actress broke out with her Emmy-winning turn in the Prime Video hit The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and recently had big-screen success playing Lois Lane in Superman.

Deadline now reports the new additions to the cast, all of whom are top TV names. First is Matthew Rhys, who won an Emmy for The Americans and is currently starring on the Netflix drama The Beast in Me. He’s joined by Courtney B. Vance, an Emmy-winner himself and a TV veteran to be perfect for any role.

Also on board is Fiona Shaw, whose numerous TV credits include Andor and her BAFTA-winning turn in Killing Eve. Just added is Lesley-Ann Brandt of Lucifer and Spartacus fame. Rounding out the cast are Jack Reynor, John Magaro, and Michael Hsu Rosen.

Besides Brosnahan, there’s no word yet on which characters the actors will play but it looks to enhance a fun year!

What is Presumed Innocent season 2 about?

Given Scott Turow wrote numerous legal thrillers, it’s logical to assume season 2 adapts another of his books. However, in a surprising turn, the second season won’t adapt any Turow book and, for that matter, takes on a book that hasn’t even been published yet!

Per Deadline, the second season is based on Dissection of a Murder, the debut novel by Jo Murray, set to be published in the spring of 2026. Meaning, Presumed Innocent season 2 will hit just after its publication, a record for a TV show adapting a novel.

“When Leila Reynolds (Brosnahan) is handed her first murder case, she’s shocked at how high-profile it is: the murder of a well-respected, well-known judge. This shouldn’t be the kind of case she’s leading; it’s way beyond her expertise. But the defendant, Jack Millman, is clear. He wants her, and only her.”

Complicating matters more for Leila is that the prosecutor in the case just happens to be her own husband. That adds to the thrills as Leila attempts to handle the political and personal conflicts that arise with this high-powered case.

It’s still surprising the show keeps the Turow title while providing a brand-new story based on an unpublished novel. However, with such a high-powered cast of award-winning stars, Presumed Innocent will be a must-watch when it premieres!

Presumed Innocent season 1 streaming on Apple TV.