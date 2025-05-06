Netflix has just released the teaser trailer for the final season of Squid Game, and we can already expect more heartbreak, new games, and dire consequences as the players get closer and closer to the final game and the huge cash prize. And while the teaser gave away quite a bit, we're already looking forward to the full-length trailer!

Now this has not been confirmed, but I am going to take a very good guess here and say that the Squid Game season 3 trailer could be coming our way on Saturday, May 31, 2025. Why that day in particular, you ask? Well, that is when Netflix's annual TUDUM event is set to take place this year. And it's already been confirmed that the survival drama is part of the lineup, which includes the cast members who will be at the celebrations as well.

You’re invited ✉ #TUDUM 2025 live on Netflix May 31 at 8pm ET | 5pm PT. #SquidGame3 pic.twitter.com/6gouyyE871 — Squid Game (@squidgame) April 29, 2025

Historically, the event has featured updates, sneak peeks, and trailer drops. So, this means there's a very high chance that the trailer for the third and final season of our favorite show is going to debut there. It's the perfect opportunity. To tune in, you'll want to make sure to get May 31 at 8 p.m. ET on Netflix on your calendar so you don't miss any exciting announcements. I'm actually surprised the streamer released the teaser before the event, as I would have thought they would want to hold any new footage until TUDUM. But, hey. I'm definitely not complaining. This at least tides us over until then.

I really do hope I'm not wrong in this assumption. Squid Game season 3 premieres on Friday, June 27 so if the trailer did come out on TUDUM day, that would mean we have the video about a month before the season is released. That timeline makes sense, so fingers crossed!

Squid Game S3 (L to R) Jo Yu-ri as Jun-hee, Lee Jung-jae as Seong Gi-hun, Park Sung-hoon as Hyun-ju in Squid Game S3 Cr. No Ju-han/Netflix © 2025

The teaser video gave us a look at a new game coming that features a gum ball machine and dividing the players into two teams. There's also the VIPs and shots of Gi-hun (Player 456). I'm hoping the full-length trailer will tease some more of the games, and give us more of an idea of just how Gi-hun is going to continue to take the Front Man and the games down once and for all.

The season 3 synopsis reveals that the man we're all rooting for is still determined in the goal he set out for in season 2. Though how in the world is he going to do that, especially after the destruction and loss it's caused? It's true the players' fates are to die anyway unfortunately if they lose a game. Though it's still definitely easier said than done. But if anyone can do it, I think it's Gi-hun. I'll definitely be (anxiously) cheering him on!

Squid Game season 3 premieres Friday, June 27, 2025 on Netflix. Tune into the TUDUM event on Saturday, May 31, and find a list of other shows taking part here.