Prime Target episode 3 brings Ed and Taylah together (preview)

After its two episode debut, the new Apple TV+ thriller Prime Target is off to the races with a gripping mystery. This week, the eight-episode first season continues with the third episode, which like the shocking plot twists in the first two episodes, looks to completely change the game for Ed (Leo Woodall) as someone new comes into his life. Of course, we already knew who that person is...

The ending of episode 2 found NSA agent Taylah (Quintessa Swindell) continuing to pursue the curious case of Professor Mallinder's death and the truth about Ed's research. Unfortunately, that ended in a death no one could have seen coming and Taylah's life in danger as a result. To evade the assassin, Taylah dives into the water and swims away. Will she survive?!

Well, it's not a spoiler to say that Taylah makes it out of that sticky situation alive. After all, Quintessa Swindell is a series regular and Apple TV+ has already revealed photos of Taylah in episode 3. The ending scene of episode 2 likely was less about Taylah's life being on the line as much as it was about her realizing that she's found herself in a dangerous situation.

Leo Woodall and Quintessa Swindell in Prime Target on Apple TV+ | Courtesy of Apple TV+

Ed and Taylah join forces in Prime Target episode 3

Prime Target episode 3, which is titled "The Sequence," begins streaming on Apple TV+ on Wednesday, Jan. 29 at 12 a.m. PT/3 a.m. ET. Don't expect two episodes to be released this week. After the two-episode premiere last week, there will only be one episode released this week and for the rest of the season leading up to the season finale with episode 8.

Here's a look at the official episode 3 synopsis via Apple TV+:

"While retracing Safiya’s steps, Ed uncovers chilling pleas from the past. Taylah tries to earn Ed’s trust."

In the previous episode, Ed learned about Safiya, a former student of Professor Mallinder's who had previously studied prime numbers and had potentially been an object of Mallinder's desire. Unfortunately, when he seeks her out for answers, he learns that she has been dead for 30 years. That's a red flag! Was she also killed for her theories and work on prime numbers?

Leo Woodall in Prime Target on Apple TV+ | Courtesy of Apple TV+

Ed seems to be tracking down new information about Safiya in episode 3, as he discovers "chilling pleas from the past." Maybe he's somehow able to find Safiya attempting to reach out for help when she becomes a target? Whatever information he learns about Safiya, it's going to be the next key to unraveling the reasons behind Mallinder's death and why prime numbers are dangerous.

Personally, the aspect of episode 3 I'm most looking forward to is Ed meeting Taylah. She seems to be really invested in Professor Mallinder's case beyond it being part of her job. Not to mention, she doesn't seem to be completely trusting of the people she works for, since they aren't taking her concerns seriously, which led to her superior's death.

Will Ed be initially trusting of Taylah, or will he be questioning of her intentions? Ed's a skeptical guy, but for good reason. He's also started to become something of a target, though not quite like Taylah (yet). Someone from Kaplar followed him home. All of these people coming out of the woodwork, and now an NSA agent? I get it, Ed, but trust Taylah!

Check out more photos from episode 3:

Leo Woodall and Fra Free in Prime Target on Apple TV+ | Courtesy of Apple TV+

Sidse Babett Knudsen in Prime Target on Apple TV+ | Courtesy of Apple TV+

Leo Woodall and Quintessa Swindell in Prime Target on Apple TV+ | Courtesy of Apple TV+

Watch Prime Target episode 3 on Apple TV+ on Wednesday, Jan. 29.