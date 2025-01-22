You should be watching Prime Target on Apple TV+ while we wait for The Recruit season 2

Time is ticking, and the days are flying by. In only a week, the much-anticipated second season of The Recruit will finally land on Netflix, bringing more thrilling espionage, intense action, and unexpected twists. We can't wait to see CIA lawyer Owen Hendricks (Noah Centineo) return to our screens, diving into even more dangerous missions and high-stakes scenarios!

However, there’s still a bit of a wait before the new season is released. That makes it the perfect opportunity to revisit the first season and refresh your memory on all the key moments before the new episodes arrive on Jan. 30. In the meantime, we also suggest checking out a similar show to fill the gap. And we’ve got just the right one to recommend.

If you really enjoyed the first season of The Recruit and are looking forward to the second season, then you absolutely must check out Prime Target on Apple TV+. It's a new thriller miniseries that just premiered with its first two episodes on Jan. 22. The series consists of eight episodes in total, with new episodes dropping weekly. After the two-episode premiere, a new episode will be available every Wednesday on Apple TV+ until the finale on March 5. That’s the release schedule!

Leo Woodall in Prime Target | Apple TV+

The creator of this thriller series is Steve Thompson, known for his previous work as a writer on shows like Sherlock and Doctor Who. While Prime Target might not be the exact same type of show as The Recruit, it's just as action-packed and suspenseful. That's why we believe anyone who loves the hit Netflix spy adventure will love this series as well.

From its intriguing plot to its amazing cast, Prime Target will definitely keep you thoroughly entertained as you wait for The Recruit season 2 to arrive. You have The White Lotus star Leo Woodall playing as a highly intelligent post-graduate mathematics student named Edward Brooks. Edward is a mathematics genius who is obsessed with prime numbers.

He's on the brink of a major discovery when he realizes an unknown adversary is attempting to destroy his work. His work, aka his prime finder, will allow him the capability to access every computer in the world. But there are people who don't want to see his work come to fruition, and they’ll stop at nothing to prevent him from succeeding. With the assistance of an NSA agent who has been monitoring his every move, Edward begins to uncover a troubling conspiracy. Alongside Woodall, Quintessa Swindell (Black Adam, Trinkets) stars as Taylah Sanders, the NSA agent.

The rest of the talented cast is made up of Sidse Babett Knudsen, David Morrissey, Stephen Rea, Fra Fee, Joseph Mydell, Jason Flemyng, Martha Plimpton, Harry Lloyd, Ali Suliman, Daisy Waterstone, Sofia Barclay, Tom Stourton, Tom Byrne, and Emily Renée.

Check out the thrilling trailer below for Prime Target, and try to tell me it doesn't make you eager to watch it!

The first two episodes of Prime Target are streaming now only on Apple TV+. Make sure to catch up now, as a new episode will be dropping on the streaming platform every Wednesday.