Prime Video announces new Biblical drama perfect for fans of The Chosen

If you're a fan of The Chosen, then you're definitely impatiently awaiting season 6's arrival following the streaming debut of season 5 on Prime Video this summer. There's still a fair amount of waiting to go until fans can sink their teeth into those new episodes, but while we wait for more news on The Chosen season 6, there's some exciting news to share about an upcoming new series.

On Aug. 14, Prime Video officially ordered the Biblical limited series Joseph of Egypt and revealed the the eight-episode series has began production in New Mexico. The series comes from writer, executive producer, and showrunner Craig Wright and will also be executive produced by The Chosen creator Dallas Jenkins and his 5&2 Studios production company.

Joseph of Egypt was previously announced to be in development at Prime Video in June, making for a quick turnaround time for the show to be ordered to series and begin production. As you guessed it, since cameras have already started rolling, casting has been completed. The series found its Joseph in Adam Hashmi and also fleshed out its full cast. Check out more details below!

Joseph of Egypt star Adam Hashmi via Amazon MGM Studios | (PC_ Billy Brown)

Joseph of Egypt series coming to Prime Video

Perhaps the most exciting news about Joseph of Egypt is the confirmation that the series will debut exclusively on Prime Video. The Chosen has taken a unique path with its release, with each season receiving a theatrical release before ultimately dropping on Amazon's streaming service. However, Prime Video called dibs on the limited series to streaming globally and exclusively.

The series centers on the titular character, Joseph, as featured in the Old Testament story about his rise to power in Egypt. The betrayal he faces from his brothers leads to the possession of his power, but as Shakespeare once said, heavy is the head that wears the crown. Joseph faces "the ultimate test" when past comes back around. Read the synopsis via Amazon's press release below:

"In this iconic Old Testament story, betrayed by jealous brothers, Joseph (Adam Hashmi) defies all expectations and rises to incredible power in Egypt, second only to Pharaoh. But when his past catches up with him, he is confronted with the ultimate test."

As mentioned above, Joseph of Egypt rounded out its full main cast beyond Adam Hasmi as the leading character. The rest of the main cast include Alexandar Siddig, Babak Tafti, Daniel Peera, and Iris Bahr. Prime Video also announced the complete cast of recurring cast members, which are compiled below along with who each of the stars will be playing:

Adam Hashmi as Joseph

Alexander Siddig as Jacob

Babak Tafti as Simeon

Daniel Peera as Reuben

Iris Bahr as Leah

Dakota Shapiro as Ashur

Tannas Shastiri as Eliuram

Ruben Vernier as Gad

Amir Malaklou as Judah

Moran Atias as Bilhah

Necar Zadegan as Zilapah

Matissa Ratron-Neal as Issachar

Shani Atias as Rachel

Siya Maleki as Levi

It's unclear how long filming will take place, but fans should expect production to continue through at least the rest of the year and post-production to take place thereafter. The eight-episode limited series will most likely premiere on Prime Video sometime in 2026, in the spring at the very earliest though probably in the summer if we were to predict. We'll share the release date when it's announced!

