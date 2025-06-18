The Chosen creator developing new biblical series for Amazon

There's never been a better time to be a fan of The Chosen. Not only has season 5, which tells the tale of the Last Supper, started releasing episodes on Prime Video, but season 6 has entered production and already has a date on the calendar for its theatrical release. Amazon has also revealed a premiere date for season 7's theatrical run, though there's even more good news in store for fans.

Hot on the heels of the unprecedented theatrical and streaming success of The Chosen, the show's creator is teaming up again with Amazon to create another biblical series. As the hit Christian historical drama series charts its course toward wrapping up its last two seasons, there's already a new series for fans to get excited about, and it's based on another well-loved story.

Amazon developing Joseph of Egypt series from Dallas Jenkins

According to Variety, Amazon MGM Studios has extended its creative partnership with The Chosen creator Dallas Jenkins with the development of Joseph of Egypt. Jenkins will be on board the new series as an executive producer through his company 5&2 Studios, while Greenleaf creator Craig Wright will write and executive produce the project.

It's still very early in development for Joseph of Egypt, but Variety shared the synopsis and premise for the series that teases the intrigue to expect: "Betrayed by jealous brothers, Joseph defies all expectations and rises to incredible power in Egypt, second only to Pharaoh. But when his past catches up with him, he is confronted with the ultimate test."

Joseph revealing himself to his brothers in Egypt | Culture Club/GettyImages

Prior to the announcement of Jenkins' deal with Amazon earlier this year, he had previously teased to Variety about wanting to pursue a series that told the story of Joseph. The creator also revealed a concept for another multi-season series that would tell Moses' story. The Chosen fans now have one of those two series currently in the works to look forward to.

As of right now, Amazon hasn't officially picked up Joseph of Egypt to series, meaning there are no casting or release plans to share. While in the development process, there likely won't be many more updates until the series moves forward with an official pickup. Currently, it's unclear if the developing series will follow a similar theatrical release pattern as The Chosen.

The Chosen season 5 began streaming on Prime Video on June 15 following its theatrical release earlier this year. The fifth season will release on the streamer in three parts, with the second and third batches dropping on June 22 and June 29. Following the conclusion of the season 5 release on Prime Video, there will be a lengthy drought for new episodes.

As season 6 continues production, episodes could begin releasing at some point in 2026, though the season 6 finale has been earmarked for a March 2027 release in theaters. Hopefully, before The Chosen season 6 begins its release and we prepare for the final season after that, Amazon will have good news to share about the future of Joseph of Egypt.

More Prime Video stories from Show Snob: