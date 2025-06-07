The Chosen season 6 (and 7!) get exciting updates before season 5 streaming release

It's a great time to be a fan of the Christian historical drama series The Chosen. Not only will the highly anticipated season 5 begin streaming on Prime Video very soon, but we also just received updates about the last two seasons of the series. It's incredibly rare for television shows to have release dates this far in advance, so don't take this news for granted!

The Chosen season 6 finale and season 7 premiere get release dates

According to Deadline, The Chosen season 6 finale will hit theaters on March 12, 2027 as a standalone feature film. In addition, The Chosen season 7 premiere arrives in theaters on March 31, 2028, following suit with the season 6 finale as a standalone film. If you're worried that you won't get to watch the season 6 finale and season 7 premiere at home, don't worry.

Per 5&2 Studios' deal with Amazon MGM Studios, The Chosen season 6 will land on Prime Video for streaming ahead of the finale's theatrical release on March 12, 2027, and following the season 7 premiere on March 31, 2028, the rest of the season will also be available for streaming. The streaming release dates have yet to be announced for the upcoming last two seasons.

The Chosen -- “Ear to Hear” -- Pictured (L-R): Jonathan Roumie as Jesus | © 2023 The Chosen. All Rights Reserved

Thankfully, for fans who have been awaiting the next chapter of the series, The Chosen season 6 recently began filming, but showrunner Dallas Jenkins assured fans to remain patient as the cast and crew work hard on the production. Since we already know when the season 6 finale will begin making the rounds on the big screen, we can expect season 6 to snag a premiere date sometime in 2026 both in theaters and on Prime Video. Obviously, season 7 hasn't started filming yet.

Continuing the biblical story after the season 5 depiction of the Last Supper, The Chosen season 6 will tackle the crucifixion of Jesus, and The Chosen season 7 will close out the story and series with his resurrection. It's very rare for a television series to adapt a full story at this scale and quality, while also getting a theatrical release and a streaming release.

We're just a few weeks away from The Chosen season 5 dropping on Prime Video, but don't expect to binge-watch all eight episodes in one sitting, unless you wait. The season will be released across three weeks, with two episodes releasing on June 15, three more coming on June 22, and the last three closing out the season on June 29. After that, the long wait begins for seasons 6 and 7!

The Chosen season 5 begins streaming June 15 on Prime Video.