Prime Video boss shares positive update on Every Year After season 2 renewal odds

There's some good news to share with fans of Prime Video's new hit series Every Year After, but don't get too excited just yet. We still have to practice some patience when it comes to hearing word on the show's fate, but for the first time, we have heard directly from Prime Video's boss and the likelihood of returning to Barry's Bay for season 2 seems all but a lock.

Upon the show's release on June 10, Every Year After made an immediate appearance on the Prime Video daily Top 10 ranking and becoming one of the most talked about shows on social media. For the week of June 15-21, the series ranked as the No. 3 most popular Prime Video original series worldwide, just two slots behind the enduring pop culture sensation Off Campus.

It's been a banner year for young adult romance on Prime Video, and with Off Campus season 2 and The Summer I Turned Pretty wrap-up movie in the works and expected for release next year, the streamer looks to continue bolstering its growing roster with yet another popular hit. According to Prime Video's boss, Every Year After season 2 is as good as renewed.

Michael Bradway as Charlie Florek, Matt Cornett as Sam Florek in Every Year After | Cate Cameron/Prime © Amazon Content Services LLC

Every Year After season 2 will have news "soon"

While speaking at the kick-off for Prime Video's Obsessed Fest executive panel, Amazon MGM Studios' Head of TV Peter Friendlander suggested that Every Year After fans won't be waiting much longer to begin celebrating the show's season 2 renewal. It's not official just yet, but Friendlander might as well have made an announcement while speaking about the streamer's YA boom.

Referencing how the success of Off Campus rolled into that of Every Year After, Friendlander said, "One success begets another." Based on that assessment, he appears to be satisfied with the performance of the latest page-to-screen series adaptation to take up residence on the streamer. He also hinted, "I hope to have news on that soon," in regards to news about season 2.

Prime Video's Obsessed Fest takes place on Saturday, June 27 in Los Angeles and celebrates shows and movies like Off Campus, Elle, Maxton Hall, The Love Hypothesis, Sterling Point, and Every Year After. The event boasts "exclusive reveals, surprise moments, and unprecedented access" to the participating cast and crew, which could result in that "news" happening much sooner than expected.

Every Year After stars Matt Cornett and Michael Bradway and author Carley Fortune are confirmed to appear at Obsessed Fest, and after Friedlander's not-so-subtle teases, fans should pay close attention to the news coming out of the Prime Video event on June 27. It wouldn't be surprising for the season 2 renewal to become official as part of the streamer's fan experience.

Even though Every Year After might not have been nearly as popular as Off Campus, the series still enjoyed a level of success that warrants a second season. Series showrunner Amy B. Harris has already spoken about having a five-season plan for the series based on the events Fortune's books, which went into motion with the season 1 finale cliffhanger.

Stay tuned for more Every Year After news and updates!