Prime Video sets the release date for the final season its most diabolical show (watch the trailer)

The end is near for The Boys season 5. After a long wait, we finally have a premiere date and a trailer to say goodbye to Amazon’s most diabolical series.

Yes, this is the end. Amazon accepted that Eric Kripke wanted to end The Boys with season 5. This was always the plan, and I have to respect Amazon for allowing a creator to wrap up the show where Kripke sees fit. It beats the quality going downhill either because the plan has had to be stretched or the quality has gone downhill.

Copyright: © Amazon Content Services LLC

The Boys season 5 premiere date on Prime Video

The most diabolical show ever will premiere on Prime Video on Wednesday, April 8, 2026. The first two episodes will drop as once, and then the show will release weekly. Remember that when The Boys opted for the weekly release, it was at Kripke’s request, and it works so well released weekly. I know so many people love a binge-watch, but a weekly release allows us to take more in and we pay more attention to the show — and there’s so much going on in this one, we need the time to digest!

The Boys season 5 finale, which is the series finale, will air on Wednesday, May 20, 2026.

As we’ve been warned, there are some potential big deaths coming in the very first episode. It doesn’t look like it will be any of the major players in the vigilante group, but there are some big deaths coming. This shouldn’t be a surprise with it being the final season.

The Boys final season teaser trailer

The teaser trailer for the season is out, which means there is a much bigger and far more diabolical main trailer coming soon. This teaser gives us a look at the Supernatural reunion to come — although, only Jared Padalecki on the screen — and a hint at where Hughie is after being taken at the end of the fourth season.

Hughie is in a detention center, but he won’t be there for long. The detention center looks eerily like a concentration camp, which shouldn’t be that surprising when you consider Homelander is the face for neo Nazis! However, Starlight is going to break her man out, along with many other prisoners held for all the wrong reasons.

There’s also a glimpse of Trevor the dog, which has me worried. (SPOILERS) Trevor is killed off in the graphic novels, which leads to Butcher’s final breakdown against the Supes. The Boys better not let the dog die in the final season! However, with Homelander beating someone — or something — to a bloody pulp, I’m concerned that it’s Trevor and that it will lead to Butcher’s final moments.

The Boys season 5 premieres on Wednesday, April 8 on Prime Video.